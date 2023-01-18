Augustana defense steps up in second half to beat Elmhurst

Playing good defense in the second half has been a problem this season for the Augustana College men’s basketball team.

That was far from the case on Wednesday night against Elmhurst.

“We have really struggled to defend in the second half,” Augie coach Tom Jessee said. “Tonight, it was our best second-half defensive performance of the year.”

It took a complete team effort for the Vikings to pull away in the second half of an 86-67 CCIW win at Carver Center against a talented Elmhurst team that had been a challenge for Augustana.

Following a 39-all tie at halftime, Augie (5-12, 3-5 CCIW) outscored the Blue Jays (11-6, 3-5) 47-28 in the second half behind good ball control, hot shooting from deep, and a balanced defensive performance.

Augie turned it over just six times in the win to Elmhurst’s 14.

“We just really did a good job of keeping our guys in front of us and playing great team defense,” Jessee said. “There were a number of times when the shot clock got involved, and when that’s happening, you know you’re doing some good things.”

Playing a team with nearly five players averaging double-figure scoring, the Vikings held Elmhurst to its second-lowest point total of the season.

“They have multiple guys on the floor that can score, and I would say this win was a team win in every sense of the word,” Jessee said. “Across the board, everybody contributed at some point and it’s just awesome to see.”

Offensively, sophomore reserve Anthony Cooper led Augie with 19 points on 6 of 7 shooting and 5 of 6 from deep. The Vikings hit 12 of 26 3-pointers in the win and had 39 points off the bench. The Vikings scored 23 points off turnovers.

“Anthony Cooper is a really good shooter. He is a really, really good player,” Jessee said. “I’m hoping this can kind of propel him because he’s a good guard in our conference and tonight he showed that.”

Elmhurst held Augie leading scorer Dan Carr to just three points on 1 of 7 shooting by making it tough inside for the 6-foot-9 senior. The rest of the team stepped up as he finished with 11 points.

Matt Hawkins (15 points) and Evan Ambrose (13) also scored in double figures for the Vikings.

“We picked him up tonight ,” Jessee said. “His support cast really stepped up, no question.”

Outside of Ocean Johnson scoring 15 of his game-high 23 points, Elmhurst struggled to get anyone else going in the second half. John Ittounas had 11 points for the Blue Jays.

Halfway through the CCIW schedule, Jessee is confident the team can still make some noise in the conference.

“It really puts us back in position in the conference to try and do some things,” he said of the win over last year’s Division III national runner-up. “There’s a bunch of teams that are bunched up in the middle and the teams that are kind of at the top haven’t been used to being at the top.

“So we’ll see if they can kind of sustain it. There’s going to be a lot of craziness I think that goes on in our conference.”

As tough as it’s been record-wise to this point it’s been for Augie, Jessee still has plenty of optimism.

“The next eight games, we could have an amazing season,” he said. “We’re so excited. The key is, we’ve got to use this to help us keep going.”