Ayo back with Illini

On Friday night, he called Underwood to let him know he was coming back to school and about thirty seconds later, at 8:16 p.m., Dosunmu posted the video that quickly dominated social media.

“The day that I dropped (the video) was the day that I firmly confirmed my decision," Dosunmu said. "I was talking to my grandfather actually and that was the first time it actually came out of my mouth. I told him, ‘Yeah, I’m going to come back for my junior year.’"

Cockburn announced he would return to school 17 hours later, but Dosunmu said it wasn't a coordinated effort. The two are close friends and had been in touch this offseason with Dosunmu providing advice where appropriate and necessary. However, Dosunmu said he gave Cockburn the space to make his own decision in the same way that he appreciates his own space in making decisions.

So here comes Dosunmu, back to Champaign with plans for a national championship, to continue delivering on the promise he made when he committed of turning around the program. The NBA will be there. If Dosunmu wanted to go, he had opportunities in each of the last two offseasons to do so. He wants a long career, to contribute as a rookie. Not everyone has the same path to the NBA. A junior season is part of Dosunmu's.