Ayo Dosunmu is one of a kind

The Chicago native made it cool to go to Illinois again despite other top players across the state quickly leaving.

At Illinois, Dosunmu did just about everything he predicted he would get accomplished. He ended a six-year NCAA Tournament drought, was first team All-Big Ten Conference two years in a row, was the only Illinois basketball player ever to be named a consensus first team All-American and helped the Illini receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Dosunmu’s talent influenced All-American center Kofi Cockburn to attend Illinois.

“I like the school, the coaches recruited pretty hard and fans at Illinois are great, but getting to play with someone like Ayo would be a dream come true; he’s a winner, and he’s a great passer,” Cockburn said, explaining why he picked Illinois.

Ayo's influence is felt across the campus.

New head football coach Bret Bielema said, “We are going to recruit our state very hard; it won’t just be lip service. We tell recruits to look at Ayo Dosunmu and what he was able to accomplish by staying home. Be that guy — it can be done.”