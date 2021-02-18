Back in action, Augie cagers split; men rally for win, women sluggish in loss

Toby Mark led NPU (1-9, 1-9 CCIW) with 21 points, leading three hosting Vikings in double digits.

Augie, which hit five of its first eight 3-point attempts in the second half, led just once in the first 18½ minutes of the second half. That came when Carr hit two free throws with 6:28 left in regulation for a 70-69 lead.

NPU then got back in front and held the advantage until Johnson hit a pair of free throws in a one-and-bonus situation with 1:28 left that gave Augie a 76-75 lead. The visitors never trailed after that.

Both clubs missed jumpers on their ensuing possessions that took the clock down to 40 seconds remaining. After a NPU timeout, Carr blocked a short jump shot attempt by Jordan Boyd that Augie controlled.

On Augie’s next possession, Carter Duwa was fouled and hit two free throws to up the lead to 78-75.

Then Matt Hanushewsky forced a turnover at mid-court and from his back side flipped the ball over his head to an open Jack Jelen, who was fouled with :07.9 on the clock. Jelen hit both free throws to seal the deal.

Augie was 17-of-19 at the free-throw line with its last six points of the win coming from the stripe.