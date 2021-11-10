Backcourt is big recruiting focus for local college teams

With all three of the seniors on their current roster being guards, the Iowa men’s basketball team targeted backcourt players in its recruiting efforts and it filled those needs Wednesday.
The Hawkeyes signed Council Bluffs Lincoln star Josh Dix and Dasonte Bowen of Hyde Park, Mass., on the first day of the fall national letter of intent signing period.
The 6-foot-5 Dix is rated the top recruit in the state of Iowa for this year after averaging 19.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game in leading Lincoln to a 19-5 record last season. As a sophomore in 2019-20, he averaged 17.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.
He is rated the No. 23 shooting guard in the country and the No. 160 player overall by 247Sports.
“Josh is incredibly versatile. He can play multiple positions,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "He has a great frame. Josh is good with the ball in his hands finding people and getting to the rim. He’s physical defensively and is an excellent rebounder for his position.''
The 6-3 Bowen, who plays for Brewster Academy in Wolfesboro, N.H., committed to the Hawkeyes early in the summer, cancelling scheduled visits to three other Big Ten programs.
He is rated the 18th best point guard and 124th best player overall by 247Sports and the 91st best player by ESPN. He averaged 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 52.7% from the field, 47.4% from 3-point range and 90% from the foul line last summer in Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League.
Bowen will become the second player on the Iowa roster from Brewster, joining sophomore center Josh Ogundele.
“Dasonte is creative and fearless on the basketball court,'' McCaffery said. "He has incredible vision and makes plays. Dasonte can step back and hit the 3, but he is constantly attacking the defense.''
Illinois gets guards: Illinois also was expected to sign a pair of guards Wednesday.
The Fighting Illini received verbal commitments in July from 6-2 Jayden Epps of Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C., and 6-3 Sencire Harris of Akron, Ohio, both of whom are rated among the top 100 players in the country by 247Sports.
Epps is ranked No. 59 and Harris, who attends the ame high school that produced LeBron James, No. 98.
Cyclones sign 3: Iowa State, on its first signing day under head coach T.J. Otzelberger, procured letters of intent from 6-2 Tamin Lipsey of Ames, 6-3 Eli King of Caledonia, Minn., and 6-7 Demarion Watson of Maple Grove, Minn.
Lipsey and King are both multi-sport athletes who played on the same AAU team (D1 Minnesota) and opted to play basketball at the college level instead of football.
King has led his high school to state championship games in both football and basketball and already has scored 1,000 points in his career despite missing his junior season with an injury. He is rated a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals.com.
Lipsey is a three-star recruit who helped Ames to an 18-4 record last season, averaging 16.3 points and 5.0 assists per game
Watson, who committed to the Cyclones in July, averaged 12.6 points per game in helping Totino-Grace High School to a 14-4 record last winter.
“This class is all proven winners,” Otzelberger said. “They are all guys that are team-oriented players. As you are looking for your first recruiting class, you want guys that have character and guys that are winners. As much as they have gifts and are talented basketball-wise, those are really the things we are looking for.’’
UNI adds Campbell: Northern Iowa continued to add talent from nearby Cedar Falls High School with the signing of point guard Trey Campbell.
Campbell joins junior AJ Green and freshmen Chase Courbat and Landon Wolf on the Panthers’ roster.
The 6-4 guard earned second-team all-state honors last season while helping Cedar Falls to the state semifinals for the second straight year. He averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game.
Campbell also is a standout in both football and track, competing on a state champion distance medley relay team last spring.
“Trey plays the game with terrific pace, great timing and a high level of skill," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. "His ability to make the game easier for teammates is one of his best qualities and one that we look forward to adding to our team.’’