Bah Humbug! 4th-ranked Hawkeyes handed Christmas coal by Gophers OT upset

MINNEAPOLIS — Through the first eight games of the season, the Iowa basketball team didn’t have anything resembling a close game.
When it finally found itself in a tight spot Friday night, it didn’t turn out well.
The No. 4-ranked Hawkeyes squandered a 7-point lead in the final 40 seconds of regulation and then could not stop Minnesota’s Brandon Johnson in overtime in going down to a 102-95 Big Ten Conference loss to the Golden Gophers on a rare Christmas night game at Williams Arena.
Johnson, who did not score a point in the Gophers’ previous game and was only 2 for 10 from 3-point range this season, knocked down four straight 3s to open the overtime. He finished with a season-high 26 points, hitting 8 of 9 shots from behind the arc.
Marcus Carr netted 30 points for the Gophers (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) and former Davenport Assumption High School player Liam Robbins added 18, including five points in the final seconds of overtime to finish off the Hawkeyes.
“We gave it away,’’ said Iowa guard CJ Fredrick, who scored a career-high 23 points in defeat. “We had this game won. That’s why it hurts.’’
Luka Garza recovered from a slow start to lead Iowa (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) with 32 points and a season-high 17 rebounds but he made just 11 of his 27 shots from the field.
He agreed that the Hawkeyes should never have lost the game.
“I think our execution down the stretch wasn’t as good as it needed to be ...’’ Garza said. “We had the game won and to lose a game like that is tough.’’
The Hawkeyes trailed by as many as 12 points (35-23) late in the first half before Joe Wieskamp fueled a 10-3 scoring run to finish the half, leaving Minnesota with a 38-33 advantage.
Garza and Fredrick then shredded the Gophers in the first few minutes of the second half, propelling the Hawkeyes into a 45-40 lead.
Minnesota scrambled back to tie the score, but the Hawkeyes, sparked by reserve point guard Joe Toussaint, gradually regained control. Toussaint made two free throws with 44.2 seconds remaining to make it 80-73.
But the Gophers chipped away at the margin with two free throws by Johnson and a 3-pointer by Carr. The Hawkeyes still led 83-78 following two more Toussaint foul shots with 27.2 seconds left. However, when the sophomore missed two from the line with 14.9 seconds showing, Carr nailed a 3 to tie the score at 83.
Jordan Bohannon shot a forced airball from 25 feet at the horn and the game went to overtime.
“We had a defensive breakdown in our press that shouldn’t have happened and they hit a couple shots against us,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said when asked about the late collapse. “That’s about it.’’
Johnson took over from there, drilling four straight 3s to give the Gophers a substantial lead. Iowa got to within 95-91 before Robbins made a 3 as the shot clock expired.
Following a Fredrick 3, Robbins scored on a dunk with 11 seconds remaining after the Gophers broke the Iowa press.
Minnesota made 17 3-pointers in 43 attempts and shot 44.3% from the field in the game.
McCaffery said the Hawkeyes’ defense was “unacceptable.’’ He admitted to being a bit surprised by the shooting of Johnson, a transfer from Western Michigan, but said there still was “no excuse’’ for the way his team defended the 6-foot-8 forward.
“We’ve got to do a better job of adjusting to somebody’s who’s hot,’’ he said.
“We can’t let one guy shoot the same shot over and over again like that,’’ Garza added.
The Hawkeyes had a huge 55-38 advantage in rebounding, including 27 offensive rebounds. But that was small consolation to McCaffery.
“We’ve got to be tougher,’’ he said. “We have to be more ready to play at the start. We just have to be better.’’