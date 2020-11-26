Balanced attack fuels Illini to blowout win

"It's easy for Ayo. He's playing with so much confidence and he can score in a variety of ways, but when he starts passing, rebounding and adding that dimension? Wow. He's a handful. The best guard in the country when he does that."

The Illini, behind Cockburn and Dosunmu, dominated Chicago State, which was a late-entrant into the four-team multi-team event after Wright State dropped out last Friday. Illinois had 55 rebounds to only 10 for Chicago State, which was the lowest total by an opponent in State Farm Center history. The previous low was 12, set by Delaware State on Nov. 19, 2004. Cockburn out-rebounded the Cougars by himself.

Cockburn smiled when he was asked if he knew he single-handedly out-rebounded his opponent en route to yet another double-double, the 14th of his Illinois career.

“My mindset going into the game is the same as it has always been: I’m a really big guy, I’m 7-feet, coach expects me to rebound the basketball," Cockburn said. "When I go out there and do it, I’m just doing what I need to do, what I’m capable of doing. It’s just about doing that at a high level, doing that each and every game and dominate every game on the glass, whether it’s offensive or defensive. It’s just a mindset we have each and every day."

Illinois closes its MTE against Ohio at noon Friday (Big Ten Network), the last step in a three-game tune-up before traveling to Indianapolis on Dec. 2 for a top-10 showdown against No. 2 Baylor.

