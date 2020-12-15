Balanced offense propels Cyclones past Panthers

CEDAR FALLS — Iowa State’s players realize some nights it will take more than their All-American caliber forward to find success within the Big 12 Conference.
On an evening in which Ashley Joens’ streak of 35 consecutive games scoring in double figures came to an end, her teammates answered the bell during a physical, hard-fought rivalry victory at Northern Iowa, 67-61, Wednesday inside the McLeod Center.
Joens, a 6-foot junior who entered the contest with a nation-best average of 30.8 points per game, was held to six points — her lowest scoring output since her freshman season. She was parked on the bench for all but seven minutes during a scoreless first half, finished just 2 of 13 from the field and only attempted two free throws.
With Joens out, freshman Lexi Donarski stepped up and scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the first half. Senior center Kristin Scott recovered after getting the wind knocked out of her prior to intermission and came alive with 12 of her 18 points during the second half to go with seven offensive rebounds.
“Ash has done a lot for this team, more than a lot,” Scott said. “It was time for us to step up and show her that we have her back, too. I think we all played a good part in that tonight.”
As Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly noted, this game wasn't always aesthetically pleasing. The two teams combined for 37 fouls with each squad shooting under 40% from the field.
Yet, the effort and intensity on both ends of the floor never faded throughout what was largely a one-possession contest.
“I thought our team competed at a level that I haven’t seen us compete in a while,” Fennelly said. “You win a game like this without basically your best player and playing four freshman a lot, and I thought Kristin Scott was an Iowa State senior in the second half and really took over the game for us.”
Defensive standout Bre Gunnels set the tone for UNI (3-3) early as she stopped Joens down low a pair of times and drew the blocking foul that forced the Iowa State star to exit the game from the end of the first quarter until halftime.
The Panthers held a 12-4 advantage at that point, but were unable to extend their edge. Ashley’s younger sister, Aubrey Joens, hit three 3-pointers during a wild second quarter in which Iowa State flipped its deficit into a 10-point lead. UNI rallied with an 11-0 go-ahead run capped by a Gunnels free throw to briefly regain its edge before Joens’ third 3-pointer of the quarter put the Cyclones back in front entering intermission.
Scott then knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key and followed that up with a basket inside as Iowa State went up nine early in the third quarter and held an advantage for the remainder of the game.
Gunnels excelled with support from teammates throughout perhaps the toughest defensive assignment of her career. Still, an opportunity to pull away early was missed by a UNI team that defended well.
“We had a couple late shot clock shots, a couple turnovers and then a couple defensive lapses where we let a shooter get a shot or Kristin Scott getting an offensive rebound,” Gunnels said. “I think we let some of those 50-50 balls get away from us when we could have grown our lead.”
Scott put together her best game of the season for Iowa State (4-3) at the opportune time.
“This is the first game where I really felt like I was myself and I think I proved myself in this game,” Scott said. “I’ve been sick of how I’ve been playing.”
Even though Iowa State found new sources of production, the Panthers spent much of the second half one key play away from turning the tide.
UNI’s Karli Rucker hit a pair of second-half 3-pointers as part of her 12-point game that matched reserve forward Cynthia Wolf for the team high, but the Panthers missed multiple looks from distance in the final quarter that would have either tied to taken the lead.
“We kind of got rolling with good ball movement,” Rucker said. “I think we got good shots, it’s just about hitting them. Especially at crucial points in the game, we just couldn’t knock one down.”
UNI finished 5-for-15 from distance and a program that has traditionally excelled at the free throw line went 16 of 24 at the charity stripe. In contrast, Iowa State made 16 of 17 free throws.
“We’re splitting too many pairs at the free throw line and we have to become more efficient offensively,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons. I thought Iowa State’s length bothered us a little bit.
“Overall, I’m extremely pleased with how we battled and that’s a very good team. When you’re trying to beat a very good, well-coached team, you can't shoot yourself in the foot, and I thought we did.”
Following Saturday’s Top 25 win over South Dakota State, Rucker and Gunnels each believe the Panthers remain on the correct path.
“I think we competed hard,” Rucker said. “Any time you lose, you want to go out feeling like you played hard. You never want to be satisfied with a loss, but I think this doesn’t stop our momentum.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!