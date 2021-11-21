Barta hopeful Hawkeye women will be back for Duke

IOWA CITY -- Gary Barta shares disappointment with players and staff in the Iowa women's basketball program that their season had to be put on pause Friday.
The eighth-ranked Hawkeyes canceled three games this week, including Sunday's home game with Drake and match-ups with Seton Hall and Southern California during a trip to the Cancun Classic, after multiple positive tests for COVID-19 within the program were recorded on Friday.
"I know coach (Lisa) Bluder is disappointed, as we all are,'' the Iowa director of athletics said Saturday. "Hopefully we can move past this and the team will be back on the court to play at Duke.''
That road game, part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, is scheduled to be played on Dec. 2.
That would give Iowa 16 days between games, the most recent being a 20-point win over Southern University last Wednesday that moved the Hawkeyes to 4-0 on the season.
Barta said members of the women's basketball program will follow Big Ten-mandated medical protocol before resuming practices.
He estimated that a little over 94 percent of Iowa team members, coaches and staff members have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.
"The unusual thing to me is that a year ago, there was no vaccine and we did not have any issues with the virus and here we are now with a vaccine, but with the situation we are in,'' Barta said. "It's disappointing for everyone involved.''
Bluder, who is one win shy of the 800th in her career, said in a statement issued Friday that her team has been following best practices put in place by the Center for Disease Control and the Big Ten.
The pause for the women's basketball program is the first in-season pause for an Iowa athletics team because of COVID-19 since the Hawkeye football team paused workouts for five days last season.
That pause, which also followed multiple positive tests within the team, halted preparations for a Music City Bowl game against Missouri that ultimately was canceled because of coronavirus issues within the Tigers' program.
The Iowa baseball team had to pause its workouts prior to the start of the season last February.