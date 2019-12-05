Battered Hawkeyes open league play with Michigan

IOWA CITY — Back in the 1950s, the Iowa basketball program had a team so accomplished that it came to be known as the Fabulous Five.
The current team has yet to achieve anything comparable, but if things keep going the way they have been lately, some may begin calling it the Fabulous Few.
With a third of their scholarship players sidelined by some sort of physical malady, the Hawkeyes have managed to do just fine through perhaps the most demanding stretch of their schedule, winning two of the past three games against formidable competition.
Things don’t get any easier Friday night when they travel to open the Big Ten season on the road against No. 4-ranked Michigan.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery admitted Thursday he’s not entirely sure how many players will be available when the Hawkeyes (6-2) walk into Crisler Arena for the 5:30 p.m. game, but he is confident that whoever he puts out there will deliver.
"The guys have stayed together and embraced the opportunity that some guys have got to play more," McCaffery said. "'OK, I'll play more. I can do more.’ They're confident in themselves. Players are confident in each other."
Even with the shortage of manpower, the Hawkeyes defeated defending national runner-up Texas Tech last week and won a tough road game at Syracuse on Tuesday. They used only eight players at Syracuse — possibly a record low in the McCaffery era — and four of those players logged 36 or 37 minutes in the contest.
The Hawkeyes already were without forward Jack Nunge, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, and Patrick McCaffery, who is dealing with residual issues from his 2014 battle with cancer. Then, starting guard CJ Fredrick missed the game at Syracuse with a quad injury and Cordell Pemsl did not play because of a bad back.
McCaffery seemed skeptical about the status of either of those players for Michigan. Neither practiced Wednesday.
Fredrick, who said he had trouble walking to his car when the team returned from Las Vegas last week, said he was feeling better Thursday and thought he would be ready for Friday.
"That’s the goal," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Even the four players who played nearly every minute at Syracuse are showing signs of wear and tear.
Connor McCaffery still has a large cut on his forehead from Iowa’s loss to DePaul. Luka Garza has four stitches in his lip from an elbow he took against Texas Tech. Joe Wieskamp played the past few games while battling an illness. And Jordan Bohannon seldom practices these days as he recovers from off-season hip surgery.
But those players insist that, if anything, the short bench has had a galvanizing effect.
"Obviously, we’ve had a lot of adversity here early on, but I think moving forward … I think that’s going to help people be more comfortable with everything," Connor McCaffery said.
Wieskamp admitted it was a bit of a shock to learn just before tip-off Tuesday that Fredrick and Pemsl would not play.
"We’ve battled a lot of adversity, but it’s kind of how you respond to that that shows how tough you are," he said. "I think we did a really good job of responding to that. … We took that adversity and it was next man up. I think everyone did a great job just stepping up and doing everything they could."
In Michigan (7-1), the Hawkeyes will be facing a team that vaulted from being unranked to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament last week. Fran McCaffery said it was "impressive" that the Wolverines were able to win on three consecutive days against Iowa State and a pair of top-10 teams, North Carolina and Gonzaga.
The Wolverines subsequently lost to No. 1-ranked Louisville on Tuesday but, in their first season under new coach Juwan Howard, they still have some of the players who were stalwarts under the departed John Beilein.
They change defenses a little more frequently now, but they still do many of the same things offensively. And they still have point guard Zavier Simpson, who is second in the nation in assists.
"I think he plays with tremendous confidence and he's very talented, got great vision," McCaffery said of Simpson. "He's versatile, but he really plays with a tremendous amount of confidence in himself, in his teammates. And his coach, whether it's John Beilein or Juwan Howard, he's out there competing."
The Wolverines also still have 7-foot-1 Jon Teske, who should present a major challenge for the 6-11 Garza, who leads the Big Ten in scoring.
"He’s an excellent player," Garza said. "He’s very big and strong, can shoot the ball, and now they’re including him more in the post-ups than they have before. … He’s just always a really tough guard because of his size but now he’s added a lot to his game."