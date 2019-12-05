Battered Hawkeyes open league play with Michigan

Wieskamp admitted it was a bit of a shock to learn just before tip-off Tuesday that Fredrick and Pemsl would not play.

"We’ve battled a lot of adversity, but it’s kind of how you respond to that that shows how tough you are," he said. "I think we did a really good job of responding to that. … We took that adversity and it was next man up. I think everyone did a great job just stepping up and doing everything they could."

In Michigan (7-1), the Hawkeyes will be facing a team that vaulted from being unranked to No. 4 in the Associated Press poll after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament last week. Fran McCaffery said it was "impressive" that the Wolverines were able to win on three consecutive days against Iowa State and a pair of top-10 teams, North Carolina and Gonzaga.

The Wolverines subsequently lost to No. 1-ranked Louisville on Tuesday but, in their first season under new coach Juwan Howard, they still have some of the players who were stalwarts under the departed John Beilein.

They change defenses a little more frequently now, but they still do many of the same things offensively. And they still have point guard Zavier Simpson, who is second in the nation in assists.