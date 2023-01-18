Batterson: Thirty years later, Street's Hawkeye legacy lives

It was 30 years ago Thursday when the Iowa basketball program endured its most difficult loss ever.

The traffic accident that claimed the life of Hawkeye forward Chris Street changed lives in the blink of an eye on that January night.

Street had left a team dinner at the Highlander Inn on the north side of Iowa City when the Chrysler LeBaron he was driving pulled out in front of a snowplow which was outfitted with elevated lights in anticipation of an approaching winter storm.

Street had stopped at the intersection before pulling into the path of the snowplow which struck the side of his car and rolled it into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Iowa City police reported Street was killed instantly and passenger Kim Vinton, Street’s girlfriend since their sophomore year at Indianola High School, suffered a separated shoulder, punctured lung and broken ribs in the accident.

Family members, friends, teammates, coaches and fans all felt the impact of the loss of a player known for his wide smile and intense approach to the game.

Just like that, three days after a 13th-ranked Iowa basketball team had battled two-time defending national champion Duke to a nine-point game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Street was gone.

His legacy, however, remains very much alive today.

I was asked during an interview with a Des Moines radio station on Wednesday why memories of Street remain so vivid and relevant 30 years after the tragic accident that claimed his life.

The answer was easy.

Street was the quintessential Iowa boy.

He grew up in small-town Indianola, a few miles south of Des Moines, competing in sports with his buddies, enjoying the competition and camaraderie that accompanies being a part of a team.

He was an all-state quarterback in football and dominated on the mound as a pitcher in addition to enjoying the success he had in basketball.

As his father Mike recalled a decade ago, “All he wanted to be was a Hawkeye.’’

In an era before social media, cellphones and chat rooms, Street followed his favorite team when it played on TV, listened to games on the radio and read about it in the newspaper.

As interested as Street was in Iowa, Iowa was equally interested in Street and he committed to become part of Tom Davis’ program prior to his junior year at Indianola High School, somewhat of a rarity at the time.

With his endless energy and intense approach to the game, Street quickly became a fan favorite.

He led the team in rebounds per game and field goal percentage during the 1991-92 season. His 247 rebounds that year remain the second most by a Hawkeye sophomore.

Street had been named the most valuable player at the San Juan Shootout and averaged 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the 15 games he played as a junior.

He continues to hold the Iowa school record for consecutive free throws made, hitting 34 straight over a span of six games from Jan. 2-16, 1993 to break a 24-year-old school record.

Former Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon tied that mark over 15 games from Jan. 1-Feb. 25, 2018 before intentionally missing an attempt to keep Street’s name in the Hawkeye record book.

It’s that kind of respect players today continue to have for Street, whose jersey and photo hang outside of the entrance to the Iowa locker room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Annually, Iowa presents the Chris Street Award to a Hawkeye player “who best exemplifies the spirit, enthusiasm and intensity of Chris Street.’’

The award was first presented to Wade Lookingbill in 1993 and last season was shared by Connor McCaffery and Keegan Murray.

Current Hawkeye scoring and rebounding leader Kris Murray was named after Street, his father Kenyon a teammate during the 1992-93 season.

Iowa planned to remember Street’s life and legacy at Wednesday’s postponed game against Northwestern, just hours before a Big Ten Network documentary on Street made its debut.

The network, which was going to televise the Iowa-Northwestern game, followed the documentary debut with a replay of the Iowa-Michigan game from 1993, the Hawkeyes’ first home game following the accident.

The team had returned to competition 12 days after the accident, rallying from a double-digit deficit to earn an emotion-filled overtime victory at Michigan State.

Davis’ team went on to finish the season with a 23-9 record, losing to Wake Forest in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but things were never the same.

As teammate Acie Earl put it as he looked back 10 years ago, “The innocence was gone. We all grew up that night. We didn’t have any choice.’’