Baylor shows Illinois what greatness looks like

When Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood took the job four years ago, he said, "Illinois is a special place. I want to get the program back where it once was, playing the top teams in the country."
The Illini did that Wednesday, with No. 2 Baylor posing the biggest non-conference test of the Underwood regime. With the entire world watching, Illinois lost 82-69.
The stage was set for All-American Ayo Dosunmu to show the growth he has made during the off-season. Instead, Baylor defended Illinois better than any team I have seen during the Underwood era, making life miserable for Illinois' star guard.
“Ayo better get used to that,” Underwood said after the loss. “Ayo’s going to see that all year long. These guys do it at a little different capacity. They switched everything and really jumped him on the sideline and kept us pinned there. Most teams don’t have that kind of firepower to do that.”
Baylor jumped the ball better than any quality team I have seen in college basketball in quite some time, including traditional powerhouse defensive teams such as Duke and Michigan State. Not only did Illinois have a hard time running its offense, not once did the Bears allow Dosunmu to get going in the open court; they defended the the star guard from angles.
Illinois is a very good basketball team, but, tip your hat, Baylor is great.
Underwood is one of the most competitive coaches in the college game. He has taken the "L" but, believe it, if the two teams meet again later, it will not be a 13-point defeat.
The guard play, along with Illinois’ other All-American candidate Kofi Cockburn, is the strength of this team. Starting guards Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Adam Miller went a combined 11-of-35 from the field.
"That's a tough shooting night for our guards, but credit Baylor; they had a lot to do with that," Underwood said.
Cockburn has been great avoiding foul trouble throughout his young career, but Baylor saddled the 7-footer with two early fouls, leaving him sitting much of the first half, and he picked up his third early in the second half. Cockburn finished the night with seven points and four rebounds.
The traditional stars struggled, but the Illinois bench showed promise, giving the Illinois fans something positive to take away from the game.
Junior big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili came up big for Illinois when they needed him the most. He was 7-of-10 shooting from the field and finished with 15 points, showing a confident jump shot.
“Giorgi was outstanding,” Underwood said. "That’s the old Giorgi that we all know and love. In a game where Kofi was really a non-factor because of early fouls, Giorgi gave us a nice lift."
Another standout performance came from freshman point guard Andre Curbelo. The quick, tough-minded guard did not shy away from the Bears’ defense. Instead he did what good guards do — attack it and make things happen. Curbelo finished with four assists and 11 points and welcomed the challenge to compete on the big stage.
Illinois will have another shot to show that its preseason No. 5 ranking is not a fluke when the team travels to Duke, a place notoriously difficult for road teams.
Baylor showed the Illini and their fans what greatness should look like. Now it is up to the players and coaches at Illinois to do the same to the rest of the teams on its schedule.
