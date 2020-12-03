Baylor shows Illinois what greatness looks like

When Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood took the job four years ago, he said, "Illinois is a special place. I want to get the program back where it once was, playing the top teams in the country."

The Illini did that Wednesday, with No. 2 Baylor posing the biggest non-conference test of the Underwood regime. With the entire world watching, Illinois lost 82-69.

The stage was set for All-American Ayo Dosunmu to show the growth he has made during the off-season. Instead, Baylor defended Illinois better than any team I have seen during the Underwood era, making life miserable for Illinois' star guard.

“Ayo better get used to that,” Underwood said after the loss. “Ayo’s going to see that all year long. These guys do it at a little different capacity. They switched everything and really jumped him on the sideline and kept us pinned there. Most teams don’t have that kind of firepower to do that.”

Baylor jumped the ball better than any quality team I have seen in college basketball in quite some time, including traditional powerhouse defensive teams such as Duke and Michigan State. Not only did Illinois have a hard time running its offense, not once did the Bears allow Dosunmu to get going in the open court; they defended the the star guard from angles.