Baylor transfer a big get for Illini

Two years ago the Fighting Illini men's basketball team won the Big Ten tournament; last year they won the Big Ten regular season title.

However, what is missing is advancement in the NCAA Tournament basketball tournament.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said previously that the team has “tasted success; our program is one of the elite in the country, but we know it's time to try and take the next step.”

Illinois has yet to play in the second weekend since his arrival.

Anyone who knows anything about Illinois and Big Ten basketball knows what Underwood has done. The Illini have more Big Ten wins than any team in the conference. He produced two first-team All-Americans in Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn.

Both have now gone to the next level, but this year Underwood has the nation's ninth best recruiting class in the country.

That is not the only area of recruiting where Illinois has fared well. Illinois is now listed in the top 10 among transfers, too, with Terrence Shannon Jr., a 6-foot-6 wing from Texas Tech, and most recently Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, who is 6-foot-9 and can play positions 1-5.

Mayer's commitment Friday night came as a surprise. Most felt he was headed to North Carolina, but in a report by ESPN, Mayer said, “Illinois has everything I want. It's in the Big Ten, they have a lot of talent coming in; I've played against Terrence. They have a good NIL program and great facilities.”

Illinois will have a minimum of seven new players this year. That is not a bad thing. A source close to the program said, “Did you see the way Houston, Baylor, North Carolina, Duke, Arizona and Villanova played? That is what Illinois’ roster looks like. Guys that are long, athletic, interchangeable. They will be able to press and score in seven seconds like Underwood said when he arrived at Illinois.”

It has been said now, that with the addition of Mayer, several NBA GMs feel there are five legitimate prospects on the 2022-23 roster.

Skyy Clark is 6-foot-3 and, at one time, was a top 10 player nationally before a knee injury. Mayer just left the NBA draft camp; he was not 100% healthy, so he pulled out.

“Mayer is a player Illinois has never had, he's going to bring a new look to the Big Ten,” a source said.

Shannon is an amazing 3-point shooter and defender; for all the old school Illinois fans, Shannon is a throwback to the 1989 team in Kenny Battle.

Some do not like the way the transfer portal, the one-time transfer rule, and NIL (Name Image Likeness) have changed the landscape of college athletics.

Illinois has a coaching staff to change with the times.

Expect Illinois to always be a factor in the Big Ten for a while as long as this staff stays intact.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0