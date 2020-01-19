Beal develops into a defensive force for No. 1 Gamecocks

"The offense usually comes last for young players and we will start in the offseason by changing her shot. Brea wants to be better, and she is willing to put in the work. The shots she is missing now are shots she made (at Rock Island) and ones we have seen her make in practices."

The Gamecocks take a 17-1 record into Monday night's game against No. 10 Mississippi State.

South Carolina was expected to be very good, but very few -- including Staley -- thought it would happen this season. Only a loss to Indiana keeps the Gamecocks from a perfect record. They are averaging wins by 27.1 points per game.

"I didn't think we would come together this quick," Staley said. "I'm very fortunate that every one of our freshmen just wants to win. Like Brea taking on that defensive leadership role, they don't care who is doing what, they just want to do whatever it takes to win."

Likewise, Beal gives a ton of credit to Staley, a high-energy coach who loves to have fun but is also quick to make sure her players are doing things the right way.

"When you see her dancing during practice in videos on Twitter, what you see is what you get," Beal said. "She has a love for coaching and for her team. At the same time, if you are not doing what you are supposed to be doing, she'll be right on you.

"What she does for me is keep me relaxed and let the game come to me. They know I want to score but the coaches always keep me confident."

