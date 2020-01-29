Bear big men dominate Cyclones

AMES — Baylor’s duo of post players dominated as the No. 1 Bears beat the Cyclones 67-53 on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum.
Baylor outscored Iowa State 44-22 in the paint and out-rebounded Iowa State 39-28. The Bears were led by Freddie Gillespie in the post who had 12 points and nine rebounds.
He actually missed some time in the second half after catching a stray elbow, causing blood to stream down his face, but he came back in and didn’t lose any of his aggressiveness.
Baylor’s Mark Vital hammered the offensive glass, finishing with five offensive rebounds. He totaled eight points and 10 boards.
Tristan Clark came off the bench for the Bears and provided a nice presence in relief of Gillespie and Vital.
Meanwhile, Iowa State’s posts struggled all night.
George Conditt finished with just four points and three rebounds, Michael Jacobson finished with four points and two rebounds and Solomon Young finished with two points and three rebounds. None of them could contain Gillespie or Vital, and none of them could get anything going offensively against them.
Iowa State’s post players combined to go 4-13 from the field.
Tyrese Haliburton was 2-12 with just six points against Baylor in their previous meeting, but the Cyclone star got things going on Wednesday, shooting wise. He had a strong first half, scoring eight points on 3-5 shooting before finishing with 17 points. He went 9-9 from the free throw line and he added eight rebounds and three assists.
Rasir Bolton continued his hot shooting. He was 9-16 in Iowa State’s previous three games and he was 15-31 in Big 12 play before Wednesday. Against the Bears, Bolton knocked down 4-8 from 3-point range to finish with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Bolton and Haliburton combined for 22 of Iowa State’s 26 first-half points.
The problem for the Cyclones was Haliburton and Bolton didn’t get much help in the first half — or the rest of that game for that matter. The rest of the team was just 1-13 from the field before intermission.
Iowa State was right with Baylor, down just five points with 12:10 left, but Vital took a charge, a foul coach Steve Prohm did not agree with. Prohm was assessed a technical for arguing the call and Baylor proceeded to go on a 17-2 run over seven minutes.
That run put the Cyclones away.
MaCio Teague led the Bears in scoring with 15 points.
Baylor had six players score at least eight points. Haliburton and Bolton were the only two Cyclones to score more than four.
The loss puts Iowa State at 9-11 on the season and 2-5 in the Big 12.
Iowa State’s next game is on the road against Texas.