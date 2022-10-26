Bees a blend of experience, youth

When the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team tips off the season Sunday, the Fighting Bees will blend senior experience with youthful enthusiasm.

St. Ambrose returns three of its top four scorers and its top two rebounders from last season’s 24-6 team, a group that will be complemented by the quickness and athleticism that is at the core of a group of eight freshmen.

“In early practices, we had groups working at two different speeds. The seven seniors wanted to go, go, go while the freshmen were trying to figure it all out because everything is so new," Fighting Bees coach Krista Van Hauen said.

“But, it’s all coming together and I like the potential I see in this group. The freshmen complement the older players we have on the roster and things fit together pretty well."

It’s a group that will provide Van Hauen with lineup options.

“We’re going to be able to go in a lot of different directions. We can play inside out, we can go five out or go four and one so we will have options," Van Hauen said.

St. Ambrose will build around three players who earned all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors a year ago — forwards Kylie Wroblewski and Jaynee Prestegaard and guard Anna Plumer.

A 6-foot-2 senior from Bettendorf, Wroblewki led the Fighting Bees with averages of 15.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game last season while earning first-team all-league honors.

Wroblewski topped 1,000 career points last season, a plateau Prestegaard will likely reach during the upcoming season.

The 5-11 senior from Amboy, Ill., averaged 12.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season while contributing to a frontline that ranked among the best in the CCAC.

Plumer, a 5-foot-9 wing from Canton, Ill., averaged 9.1 points and three assists per game while leading St. Ambrose with a 43.5% touch from 3-point range last season.

“We have the type of experience, players who have been here for four years and had success, that we’re in a position to have a good season," Plumer said. “We have good leadership on this team and I feel like we have a group of freshmen who are going to help make a difference."

That veteran leadership includes a pair of senior guards who averaged more than 15 minutes per game last season, seven-points-per-game scorer Mel Stewart and Abby Lundquist.

“We’re here to help the freshman adjust to the college game and help them just like the upperclassmen who were here when we came in helped us," Plumer said.

Van Hauen said the Fighting Bees’ freshman class, which includes center Carley Davis from Maquoketa, adds length, quickness and the ability to help St. Ambrose both on the boards and in its perimeter shooting.

“They’re learning by the day," Van Hauen said. “We’ll probably start our seniors and go from there as things develop but we feel good about the way the roster fits together."

St. Ambrose has one returning junior on its roster, forward Maggie McDonald, and its two sophomores, Allie Govert and Kaitlyn Brunson will join the team at the conclusion of the Fighting Bees’ women’s soccer season.

Collectively, it’s a group Van Hauen believes can be in the mix in the CCAC race again this season.

St. Ambrose finished 17-5 in conference play a year ago and is picked as one of the top four teams in the league in this year’s preseason coaches poll, joining Indiana-South Bend, St. Francis (Ill.) and St. Xavier.

Each is among the teams the Fighting Bees play once in a 20-game conference schedule and two of those teams, St. Xavier and Indiana-South Bend, play St. Ambrose only at Lee Lohman Arena.

“We see those teams late in the year and we know they, along with Olivet Nazarene, are always going to be solid," Van Hauen said. “It will be a good competitive race in the CCAC and we look forward to being a part of it."