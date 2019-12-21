Bees can't keep pace with hot-shooting Titans

For much of the first half it appeared as if St. Ambrose's Saturday afternoon game against Indiana-South Bend was going to be a tight, back-and-forth affair.

Then the Titans stopped missing.

South Bend made six of its last seven first half shots, including three 3-pointers, to turn a tie game into a 13-point lead at intermission and then cruised from there to a 100-78 win over the Fighting Bees.

For the game the Titans shot 57.8%, including 56% from 3-point range. It was just one or two players doing the damage either, as six Titans scored in double figures.

The Bees' third straight loss drops them to 10-5, 6-2 in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The St. Ambrose offense was led by Michael Williams with 23 points, including hitting all seven of his free throws, and John Kerr with 16 points.

Kerr also paced one of the biggest bright spots for Ambrose with nine rebounds. The Bees outrebounded the Titans 38-26. That includes grabbing 17 offensive boards, leading to St. Ambrose having a 19-11 advantage in second-chance points.

Dylan Kaczmarek added nine points to go with five rebounds and a game-high four steals for St. Ambrose.

Norell Smith scored 20 points and Dylan Allen and Sergio Diaz added 18 each to lead Indiana-South Bend (10-5, 5-3).

