Bees can't finish Tigers' win streak

An inability to finish shots finished the chances of the St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team to finish its upset plans Tuesday night.

The Fighting Bees trimmed a 16-point second-half deficit to three points on two occasions before Iowa Wesleyan extended an early-season win streak to 11 games with a 70-64 non-conference win at Lee Lohman Arena.

“We’re right there against a good team, had an opportunity but we couldn’t make a couple of baskets when we needed them, just didn’t finish," St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said.

The Fighting Bees shot 37.5% for the game, unable to convert on multiple shots around the rim as the Tigers grabbed an early lead and withstood SAU's second-half surge.

Iowa Wesleyan had opened a 52-36 advantage five minutes into the second half before the Fighting Bees began to chip away at the Tigers’ lead.

A pair of 3-point baskets by Ignacio Dacunda cut the deficit to single digits and when Amarey Wills hit a jumper with 7 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the game St. Ambrose had pulled within 57-54.

Following a timeout, Henry Shannon scored on a drive for Iowa Wesleyan, but Wills countered again.

He scored two of his team-high 17 points on a basket with just over 5 minutes remaining to keep the Fighting Bees within 59-56.

St. Ambrose denied Iowa Wesleyan a couple looks at the basket on the ensuing possession but just before the shot clock expired the Tigers’ Gacoby Jones drilled a 3-point basket from the right corner.

The last of eight 3-point baskets Iowa Wesleyan collected in the game extended the Tigers’ margin to 62-56 with 4:31 to play.

“We had plenty of time, just couldn’t hit the one or two shots we needed," Shovlain said.

St. Ambrose scored just two field goals over the final five minutes of the game and was unable to pull any closer than five points in the game’s final minutes, the last time on a basket by Grant Mason with :18 remaining.

“Our margin for error right now is pretty small and a couple of plays here and there make a big difference," Shovlain said. “We’re a better team than our record (2-6) but we have to keep working and finish games off when the chance was there."

Beyond Wills, the only other Fighting Bee to finish in double figures was Andrew Morrissey who finished with 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help St. Ambrose to a 42-31 edge on the boards.

Mason finished with nine points while Max Steiner and Dacunda each scored eight off the SAU bench.

The Bees held Iowa Wesleyan (12-1) to 37.5% shooting in the second half, but the Tigers' 52% start from the field left the Fighting Bees playing from behind.

St. Ambrose trailed 29-17 when Joey Brown IV knocked down a shot with 7:43 remaining in the first half.

St. Ambrose, which hit just 13 of 35 shots in the opening half, used an 11-2 run to pull within 31-28 when Wills scored on a drive with 3:34 remaining in the half.

The Tigers’ Hakeem Odunsi and Brown knocked down a pair of 3-point baskets in the final 1:17 to extend Iowa Wesleyan's lead to 40-32 at the break.

Allante Pickens, who hit 6 of 8 free throws in the final 3:32, led the Tigers with 15 points.