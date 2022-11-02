Bees earn a big-league win in opener

For the first time in Ray Shovlain’s 40 seasons as the men’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose he didn’t get the chance to review the game with his mother.

She passed away earlier this year but following Wednesday’s season-opening 80-73 victory over Mount Mercy at Lee Lohman Arena, Shovlain recalled a comment he would hear frequently during those after-game conversations.

“She’d always say, ‘This isn’t Little League, you’ve got to win games’ and our guys, they did that tonight. She would have liked the way the guys played,’’ said Shovlain, who told his team prior to the game that he is dedicating the season to his mother.

The Fighting Bees showed plenty of fight down the stretch of a game which included 14 lead changes and eight ties, a back-and-forth battle that saw St. Ambrose move ahead to stay on two of Andrew Morrissey’s 19 points with 2 minutes, 25 seconds remaining.

A 6-foot-9 graduate transfer from Indiana Wesleyan, Morrissey broke a 71-71 tie on a post move down low that gave St. Ambrose a lead it did not relinquish.

“We finished strong and that’s what you have to do to win close games,’’ said Morrissey, led the Fighting Bees with eight rebounds.

A 7-of-8 touch at the line over the final 1:50 –including the last four of Will Spriggs’ team-leading 22 points in the last 41 seconds – secured the victory.

“I was really pleased with the effort,’’ Shovlain said. “For a first game out, we did a lot of good things against a good team but the thing I really liked is that there is still so much room for growth.’’

Mount Mercy gave St. Ambrose little choice.

The Mustangs trailed 39-34 at the break but Ryan Bartley buried three 3-point baskets in the opening two minutes of the second half to lead Mount Mercy to a lead which reached 50-45 with 16:25 remaining.

The second of two 3-point baskets by St. Ambrose freshman Jordan Sanchez tied the game at 50-50 with just over 13 minutes remaining and neither team gained more than a three-point lead until Spriggs hit a pair at the line with :41 to play to put the Bees in front 76-71.

Sanchez was one of several freshman who made solid contributions for St. Ambrose.

Jayven Jones scored eight points and led the team with four assists and Amarey Wills totaled eight points off the bench.

“The four, five freshmen who came did a good job,’’ Morrissey said. “I remember my first game in college. It was all nerves and jitters but those guys came out and just played.’’

They helped St. Ambrose start fast and a 15-1 run late in the opening half positioned the Fighting Bees to take a 39-34 lead into the locker room at the break.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Riley Pankey and Bartley gave the Mustangs a 29-24 lead with just over six minute remaining in the half.

A pair of baskets by Morrissey followed by a 3-pointer from Spriggs from the right of the key fueled the run by St. Ambrose, which opened a 39-30 lead on a Patrick Torrey basket with 1:30 to go in the half.

Bartley led Mount Mercy, scoring 19 of his game-high 27 points in the second half. Davenport West graduate Kenny Clay finished with six points and a team-leading seven assists and four steals for the Mustangs.