Bees fight off Viterbo to win opener

St. Ambrose passed its first test of the women’s basketball season Sunday.

Viterbo trimmed a double-digit second-half deficit to a single point midway through the fourth quarter before the Fighting Bees fought off the V-Hawks for a season-opening 66-57 victory at Lee Lohman Arena.

“We didn’t break," St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. “They tested us and we responded the way I hoped we would. For a first game, that’s a positive."

The Fighting Bees never trailed in the nonconference game, using a 10-0 run midway through the first quarter to build a lead which grew to 37-23 late in the second quarter. That margin dwindled to 42-40 following an 11-0 surge by the V-Hawks with just under four minutes left in the third.

Viterbo pulled within 54-53 when Kaitlyn Kennedy drove the lane for a score with 5 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the game.

Jaynee Prestegaard cut to the lane and scooped a shot up and in on the following possession as St. Ambrose regained a 56-53 advantage that grew to 62-55 on a basket by Prestegaard with 1:08 remaining.

“They made a good run at us, but we figured it out and were able to hold them off," Prestegaard said. “It’s a good lesson for a first game, something we can learn from."

Van Hauen liked how the Fighting Bees controlled the tempo late, working the clock and showing good patience in the final minutes before finishing off a 15-of-17 game at the line with free throws by Anna Plumer in the final :36 to secure the win.

"Everybody stepped up when we needed to finish the game off," Prestegaard said. "We have some good veterans on this team and that leadership made a difference when we were tested."

Prestegaard and Kylie Wroblewski each recorded double-doubles to lead the Fighting Bees. Prestegaard had 20 points and 12 boards and Wroblewski totaled 10 of her 14 points in the first half to go with a game-high 13 rebounds.

Three freshmen provided solid contributions for St. Ambrose as the V-Hawks played their way back into the game and the Fighting Bees held them off to secure the win.

In addition to combining for 19 points and seven assists, Abby Wolter, Caitlyn Thole and Caroline Cool teamed up to grab nine rebounds to help St. Ambrose own a 54-38 advantage on the boards.

“I felt like our freshmen played well and they were out there when the game was on the line," Van Hauen said. "They did a lot of good things and they’ll see a lot of things to learn from, too."

The V-Hawks, led by 15 points from Natalia Leguizamon, challenged St. Ambrose with size including a pair of 6-foot-3 forwards who tested Prestegaard and Wroblewski.

“We showed some good toughness against a good team," Van Hauen said. “We’ve put together a challenging schedule for a reason and games like this will only help us."