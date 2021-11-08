Bees find plenty to build on in opening win

There was a lot to like about the way St. Ambrose opened its men’s basketball season Monday with an 86-75 victory over Mount Mercy.
There was 50.9% shooting from the field, a 25-of-31 touch from the line, four players scoring in double figures and a defense that held the Mustangs to a 33% touch from the field.
But there was something else St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain liked about how things played out at Lee Lohman Arena in his 39tth opener as the Fighting Bees coach.
“The best thing I saw was just how much we can improve, how high of a ceiling this team has as it continues to work,’’ Shovlain said. “We did a lot of good things for an opening game, but there is a lot we can do better.’’
Playing against a veteran Mount Mercy team that had won its first two games of the season before St. Ambrose tipped its season off, the Fighting Bees moved ahead to stay with a 13-5 run over the final four minutes of the opening half.
Tom Kazanecki, limited to five games a year ago before suffering a season-ending knee injury, answered a 3-pointer by Tyler Kelley with the first of his two as part of an 18-point return to action.
A pair of free throws by Patrick Torrey broke the 24-24 deadlock forged by Kazanecki and freshman Grant Mason, perfect from the field in his six shots, knocked one down to give St. Ambrose a 28-24 lead with 1 minute, 23 seconds to play in the first half.
“We had a lot of guys stepping into bigger roles, some new guys playing for the first time and I felt like we fought hard,’’ Kazanecki said. “When they made a run, we answered. I just kept telling guys to fight hard, play hard. They did that and it made a difference.’’
St. Ambrose broke the game open during a five-minute stretch midway through the second half.
Mount Mercy had reduced a 34-29 halftime deficit to single point two minutes into the second half before a pair of baskets by Drake Gunn and a 3-point basket by Tom Kazanecki lifted the Fighting Bees to a 45-36 lead with 16:43 left in the game.
The Mustangs pulled within 45-42 on consecutive 3-pointers by Melvin Lee before St. Ambrose went on a 20-6 run.
Will Spriggs scored 10 of his 16 points and Gunn collected six of his game-high 20 during the stretch which saw St. Ambrose build a lead which reached 65-48 when Spriggs knocked down a 3-point shot with 9:38 to play.
The Fighting Bees maintained a 14-to-16 point margin for the next eight minutes before Mount Mercy pulled within 81-71 with just under one minute left in the game.
Kazanecki and Spriggs each knocked down a pair of free throws over the next 11 seconds to help St. Ambrose secure the season-opening victory.
The Fighting Bees gave up 18 offensive rebounds and rushed a few shots down the stretch, among teaching points Shovlain will use from the game.
“But for being a first game, there is a lot to build on,’’ Shovlain said. “It was a good start.’’
Roy Shawn Webb and former North Scott prep Bailey Basala led the Mustangs with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
Basala, who entered the game averaging 23.5 points, knocked down a pair of 3-point baskets in the opening minutes before settling for a 5-of-20 night from the field.