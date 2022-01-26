Bees gets defensive to win 15th straight

A defensive difference led the St. Ambrose women basketball team to its 15th consecutive win Wednesday.
The Fighting Bees held Cardinal Stritch to 22.7-percent shooting and turned 23 turnovers into 27 points to cruise to a 66-31 victory at Lee Lohman Arena.
The win moved St. Ambrose to 21-1 on the season and allowed the Fighting Bees to maintain their lead in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference with a 14-1 record.
“Defensive intensity is making a difference for us,’’ St. Ambrose junior Jaynee Prestegaard said. “That has been our thing all season and it has been working for us. We’re usually holding teams to 55, 60 points and that is giving us a good chance every time out.’’
Solid defensive execution put the Fighting Bees in a position to take control from the start against the short-handed Wolves, who were limited to seven players in a game which saw St. Ambrose open a double-digit lead less than five minutes into the game.
The Fighting Bees held Cardinal Stritch to single digits in each of the first three quarters as St. Ambrose built a 48-19 lead.
“When you do that, you’re usually going to put yourself in a pretty good position,’’ Fight Bees coach Krista Van Hauen said.
St. Ambrose owned a 36-4 advantage in points in the paint and enjoyed a 19-point advantage in points off of turnovers.
Van Hauen appreciated the consistency she saw on defense as she rotated a dozen players.
“Our biggest concern coming into any game is doing things the right way, the things we have been working on in practice since the start of the season and we did a good job with that,’’ Van Hauen said. “We had the right rotations on defense, we played efficiently on offense, did things the right way.’’
And after Cardinal Stritch collected six offensive rebounds in the first half, St. Ambrose didn’t give the Wolves a single second look on offense over the final two quarters.
“We were focused on what we needed to do. That’s the approach we’re taking,’’ Jaynee Prestegaard said.
That started early.
The Fighting Bees scored the game’s first 10 points, then used 3-point baskets by Anna Plumer and Kylie Wroblewski in the final minute of the opening quarter to carry a 16-5 advantage into the second quarter.
St. Ambrose’s pressure on the defensive end helped grow its lead to 33-14 by halftime, limiting Cardinal Stritch to 24-percent shooting through two quarters and turning 14 turnovers by the Wolves into 12 points.
The Fighting Bees finished the first half on a 10-2 run, using three-point plays by Madeline Prestegaard and Jaynee Prestegaard to extend a 23-12 over the final 3 minutes, 15 seconds of the half.
Jaynee Prestegaard led a balanced St. Ambrose attack with 13 points, while Wroblewski finished with 11 and Plumer had 10.
Camry Dillie, a freshman from Davenport North, led the Wolves (5-14, 3-10) with 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
A starter in 17 games for Cardinal Stritch, she entered the game third on the team in scoring averaging 9.2 points per game.