Bees grind out their 10th win of the season

As it turned out, the St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team was like most of America on Tuesday.

After a holiday weekend, the Fighting Bees went back to the grind.

Facing a physical Governors State team, St. Ambrose had to grind out a 53-46 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over the Jaguars at Lee Lohman Arena.

“It’s always going to be a grit game against them. They love to compete hard, really get after it," Bees senior Jaynee Prestegaard said. “With them, it’s always a challenge."

Held to 31% shooting through three quarters, the Fighting Bees still carried a 35-29 lead into the final 10 minutes by delivering on the defensive end of the court.

St. Ambrose held Governors State to 0-for-14 shooting in the opening quarter and limited the Jaguars to a 15 for 56 game overall, a 26.8% clip.

“I thought we disrupted them on defense in the first half. We threw a few traps at them early in the game that were a different look for us and I felt like that helped make a difference," Fighting Bees coach Krista Van Hauen said.

Governors State, which dropped a 66-60 game to St. Ambrose on Dec. 17, managed to hang around.

Despite their dismal start, the Jaguars were within 21-16 at the half and pulled within three points on three occasions in the fourth quarter.

"When the shots aren't falling, we had to pick it up on the other end," Prestegaard said. "We had to kick it up a notch on defense and that made a difference. We didn't give them anything easy."

The Fighting Bees also had the right answers on offense when they needed them the most.

Anna Plumer knocked down a 3-point shot midway through the third quarter to give St. Ambrose a 32-22 lead and after Governors State ran off six straight points, Mel Stewart hit a baseline jumper to extend the Bees’ lead to 34-28 with 1:27 to go in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, St. Ambrose found its touch.

The Fighting Bees (10-5, 6-2 CCAC) hit 5 of 10 shots from the field and 8 of 10 attempts at the line to maintain the lead.

After the Jaguars had pulled within 46-43 and the shot clock in its final seconds, Prestegaard drove to the middle of the lane, spun and hit a jumper with 1:18 remaining to give St. Ambrose a five-point cushion.

Plumer and Prestegaard both knocked down a pair of free throws to extend a three-point lead in the final two minutes of the game.

“I felt like our upperclassmen did a good job of answering with big baskets when we needed them," Van Hauen said. “They gave us enough of a margin where while the game was close, it felt like we were in control."

Prestegaard led the Fighting Bees with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Plumer finished with 13.

Tabetha Jones led the Jaguars (4-13, 2-7 CCAC) with 25 points.