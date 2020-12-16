Bees hold on, move to 4-0

John Kerr finished off a 21-point performance by hitting a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining Wednesday to help the St. Ambrose University men's basketball team remain unbeaten.

The Fighting Bees held off St. Francis (Ill.) 61-56 in a non-conference men's basketball game at Lee Lohman Arena, a game in which the Saints rallied from a pair of 17-point first-half deficits.

Kerr's free throws came after Joey Buggemi buried a 3-point basket to pull St. Francis within 59-56 with 1 minute left in the game.

The teams traded missed jumpers before Kerr grabbed his ninth rebound of the game off of an Eric Ting miss and was fouled by Lewis Holey with :02 to play in a game St. Ambrose led from start to finish.

St. Ambrose jumped out quickly, using baskets by Kerr and Jake Friel as well as a 3-pointer by Dylan Kaczmarek to grab a 7-0 lead which grew to 22-5 when Michael Williams completed a three-point play with 11:46 left in the first half.

The Fighting Bees (4-0) held a 37-25 halftime lead and maintained a double-digit margin until Buggemi pulled the Saints within 41-33 with 15:05 remaining in the game.

Warren Allen contributed 10 points for St. Ambrose while Ting led St. Francis (4-2) with a 21-point performance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0