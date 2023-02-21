Putting the brakes on Olivet Nazarene’s high-octane offense will require plenty of patience by the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team.

The Fighting Bees take on the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s most productive offense in a 5:30 p.m. conference tourney opener on the road Wednesday, looking to slow an offense which averages 95.1 points per game.

“If you’re good enough, consistent enough, there are ways to control the pace and slow people down if you want," said Mike Holmes, who has coached St. Ambrose in its last five regular-season games.

“The biggest thing for us will be to not get involved in the chaos they like to create."

The Fighting Bees, seeded sixth in the eight-team postseason tournament, ran with the Tigers during a pair of regular-season meetings between the teams that ended up with the winning and losing teams reaching triple digits on both occasions.

Olivet Nazarene, the CCAC tourney’s third seed, won a 115-107 game on its home court in November and won 103-100 when the teams met at Lee Lohman Arena in January.

The Tigers topped 100 points on 11 occasions during their 19-8 season, scoring as many 130 points.

Olivet Nazarene also leads the league with averages of 17.7 assists and 18.1 steals per game.

“It’s going to be important for us to go at the tempo we want to go at and get the ball up the floor," Holmes said. "Their best offense is turning you over."

Holmes believes St. Ambrose (16-12) is prepared.

Four of the Fighting Bees’ last six conference games have come against other CCAC tourney qualifiers.

“In the five games I’ve been with the team, we’ve seen a lot of top-caliber teams and that experience should help us," Holmes said. "We’re ready to deal with things the best we can."

Abby Wolter, a freshman from Keokuk, and senior Jaynee Prestegaard lead the Fighting Bees.

Wolter averages 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while Prestegaard averages 14 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Caitlyn Thole, a freshman who averages 9.6 points, will miss the game after suffering an ACL injury.