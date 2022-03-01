Bees' Kazanecki earns CCAC honors

After missing all but five games a year ago because of injury, St. Ambrose senior Tom Kazanecki made his senior season count.

The 6-foot-6 forward was named Tuesday to the all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball team, earning second-team recognition after leading the Fighting Bees in scoring and rebounding.

A native of Palos Heights, Ill., Kazanecki averaged 18.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while scoring in double figures in 28 of the 29 games St. Ambrose played.

His averages were even better against conference competition, scoring 18.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Kazanecki finishes his career with 1,049 points, 49th on the Bees' all-time list.

His work included 10 double-doubles and career-high scoring and rebounding efforts, scoring 30 points in a game against CCAC regular-season and tournament champion Olivet Nazarene on Jan. 12 and collecting a career-high 14 rebounds on two occasions.

Conference coaches also honored St. Ambrose freshman Grant Mason, naming him to the five-player CCAC all-freshman team.

The 6-2 forward from Chicago averaged 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists, starting making 11 starts in his 29 games. Mason scored in double figures in four of the the Bees' final six games.

