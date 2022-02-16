Bees keep postseason hopes alive

Taking the court in ninth place and trying to make an eight-team postseason tournament field, the objective was pretty simple Wednesday night for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team.

"Win," Fighting Bees senior Tom Kazanecki said. "We’ve got to win games to keep going. We’ve got approach every day like it could be our last day."

The Fighting Bees will remain in the crowded chase for the final spots in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tourney field, fighting off St. Francis (Ill.) 67-63 at Lee Lohman Arena.

One of four teams competing for three postseason berths, St. Ambrose held St. Francis to 35% shooting and used a 30-18 advantage in points in the paint to make Saturday’s regular season finale at Indiana-South Bend matter.

"Good team win," St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said. "Really pleased for all of our seniors in their final home game to get the win, indebted to those guys."

The two seniors in the Fighting Bees’ lineup, Kazanecki and Ben Schols, not only led St. Ambrose in scoring, they also helped finish off the win at the line.

Each hit a free throw in the final 18 seconds to extend a 65-63 lead and give the Bees’ a two-possession advantage in the final seconds.

"It was a tough game, but the guys in our locker room, those young guys, they play hard and they’ve grown so much this season," Kazanecki said. "It was a team win, a tough win, but everybody helped us earn it."

The Fighting Bees had to fight off St. Francis to earn it, however.

After leading by as many as 13 points in the final minutes of the first half and owning a 38-29 lead at intermission, St. Ambrose had to fight off a furious rally by the Saints in the second half.

A 10-point lead the Bees held with just over 14 minutes to play vanished, the remnants erased by back-to-back 3-point baskets by Bymnet Tecle and Nadav Gerner.

The 3-pointer by Gerner from the left wing with 10 minutes, 49 seconds remaining gave St. Francis its first lead since the game’s opening minutes at 52-51.

His decision to celebrate it went a little over the top and he was tagged with a technical.

Saints coach Ryan Marks, who had hit with a technical in the first, received a second one and was ejected as he protested the technical on his player.

Schols knocked down all four free throws that followed the situation and moving in front 55-52, St. Ambrose (13-15, 10-11 CCAC) never trailed again.

“Our guys kept things together, just played the game,’’ Shovlain said. “I thought our zone helped us out and we just kept playing. It was good effort.’’

St. Francis pulled within 62-61 with 2:49 remaining but Jake Conerty pushed the Fighting Bees’ lead back to three points when he drove the right baseline and scored on a reverse lay-up with 1:47 to go.

Kazanecki led four St. Ambrose players in double figures with an 18-point game, while Schols finished with 12 and Jake Friel and Will Spriggs contributed 10 apiece.

Darius Wright and Joey Buggemi led the Saints (14-12, 10-11), finishing with 14 and 12 points respectively.

