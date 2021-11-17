Bees overcome cold shooting, stay unbeaten

On a night when the shots weren’t falling, defense was a needed difference for the unbeaten St. Ambrose women’s basketball team.
The Fighting Bees held Trinity International to 28.5-percent shooting over the final three quarters Wednesday to earn a 60-51 victory at Lee Lohman Arena.
“The offense, it wasn’t our night, but the defense never quit,’’ St. Ambrose guard Maddy Cash said. “That gave us a chance.’’
St. Ambrose hit just 23-of-61 shots in the game, connected on 3-of-16 attempts from 3-point range and even persevered through an 11-of-20 game at the line.
“We had to find a different way to win,’’ Fighting Bees coach Krista Van Hauen said.
The Trojans didn’t give St. Ambrose much of a choice.
Trinity International jumped out to an 18-13 lead after one quarter, a quick start the Fighting Bees had not seen from an opponent so far this season.
The game was tied 29-29 at halftime and St. Ambrose did not pull away until Cash scored 10 of her 14 points during a four-minute stretch late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.
“My teammates were doing a good job of getting me the ball in a good position and I was able to hit a few shots,’’ said Cash, who collected all of the points St. Ambrose managed off the bench.
The Fighting Bees trailed 37-35 before Cash knocked down a free throw to complete a three-point play with 3 minutes, 16 seconds left in the third quarter to push St. Ambrose ahead.
The senior later knocked down a 3-point basket and scored on a drive in the final 1:33 of the quarter to give the Fighting Bees a 45-41 lead.
Baskets by Cash and Madeline Prestegaard extended the St. Ambrose lead to 49-41 during the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
As the Fighting Bees built a lead which grew to 54-43 on a basket by Cash with 4:18 remaining, the Trojans scored just four field goals over a 10-minute stretch.
Trinity International, led by 14 points from Da’Naria Washington, pulled within 55-49 with 1:19 to go before a follow-up by Kylie Wroblewski gave St. Ambrose (6-0, 4-0 CCAC) a three-possession advantage.
“It wasn’t easy, but it probably was a good thing for us to be in a close game like this. The ‘X’ on the back is only going to get bigger with each win. Opponents are going to give us their best shot and we have to be ready for that,’’ Van Hauen said.
Jaynee Prestegaard and Wroblewski recorded double-doubles for the Fighting Bees, finishing with 16 and 12 points respectively to go with 13 and 10 boards.
Their work helped St. Ambrose build a 38-16 advantage in points in the paint, a margin that had reached 22-6 by halftime and allowed the Fighting Bees to withstand a slow start.
“They came out and jumped on us early, something we have typically been doing so far this season. They put us in a different situation, something we can learn from,’’ Van Hauen said.
“I feel like that is something we can really take from this game. We’re going to be tough games. You have to know how to win those games.’’