Bees to face two D-I hoops tests

Throughout his career as the men’s basketball coach at St. Ambrose, Ray Shovlain has never shied away from a challenge.

That won’t change during Shovlain’s 40th season as the leader of the program at his alma mater.

The Fighting Bees will be challenged with games against pair of NCAA Division I opponents during the upcoming season.

St. Ambrose will play at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville of the Ohio Valley Conference on Nov. 29 and follow that with a road game on Dec. 22 against a Drake team which won 25 games last season and reached the championship game in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

“Both of these games will be a great opportunity and a great experience for our team,’’ Shovlain said. “Drake was an exceptional basketball team last season and we’re looking forward to getting a chance to compete against them again.’’

The Fighting Bees played the Bulldogs at the Knapp Center in Des Moines two years ago and Shovlain welcomes the opportunity to return.

“It’s an unbelievable venue, a great atmosphere, and the experience our guys had over there the last time, stepping up to play that level of competition, it’s something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives,’’ Shovlain said.

Over the years, Shovlain’s teams have played games at Notre Dame, St. Louis, Bradley, Western Illinois and Loyola-Marymount.

“We’d love to play Iowa, Iowa State. We always welcome taking on good, quality programs,’’ Shovlain said. “They’re great experiences for our team and they do help prepare us for our own conference schedule.’’

Shovlain said assistant coach Jim Kiss did much of the legwork to put together the games against SIU-Edwardsville and Drake.

Both of the Bees’ games against Division I opponents will count as exhibition games on the Fighting Bees’ record during the upcoming season but will count toward the regular-season record for both SIU-Edwardsville and Drake.

Shovlain said playing games in the St. Louis area and in Des Moines allows St. Ambrose to connect with alumni living in those areas and provides a good competitive challenge for his own team.

“It’s good to get to those areas where we have a good number of alumni and for our team, I feel like it will be good for them, too. We have a good combination of guys coming back and a group of new guys who I feel like will complement our returning players and blend together pretty well,’’ Shovlain said. “We’re looking forward to it.’’