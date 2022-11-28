Bees will 'gut it out' following teammate's death

When the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team resumed practices over the weekend at Lee Lohman Arena, things were different.

And they always will be.

The Fighting Bees began preparations for Tuesday’s 7 p.m. exhibition game at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville without Patrick Torrey, a senior center who died on Nov. 19.

St. Ambrose has postponed three games since the 22-year old’s death and the team and coaching staff will attend his funeral mass on Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Torrey’s hometown of Pekin, Ill., as a group.

A prayer service for Torrey was held Monday night at Christ the King Chapel on the St. Ambrose campus.

Ray Shovlain, the 40th-year coach of the St. Ambrose program, said Torrey remained the same person during his career with the Fighting Bees that he recalls watching play in the Pekin Holiday Tournament when he was recruiting him as he played for Pekin High School.

“His team had just finished playing and he was standing off to the side of the court and this herd of little kids were standing around him. He was smiling, talking, laughing with each of them and you could tell they loved being around him and how much fun he was having fun with them," Shovlain said.

“I knew watching him that day he was the type of person who would be a good fit with our program. It wasn’t just about basketball. It was about the person. Players with his personality have always done well in our program."

Once on campus, Shovlain found Torrey to be the type of person he had recruited.

“Patrick was a big, strong, gentle, generous, kind person who loved being around people," Shovlain said.

Torrey was working toward a bachelor’s degree in psychology at St. Ambrose, hoping to one day become a child therapist.

On the court for the Fighting Bees, Torrey played in 72 games over the past four seasons, starting 21.

He accumulated 274 points and 235 rebounds during his career including a career-high 16 points in a game at Judson on Nov. 9.

Shovlain believes Torrey was positioned for the type of senior season he had worked hard for during the offseason.

“He had gotten stronger, better every season he was with our program and I thought he was going to have a very good year this year," Shovlain said. “He had put in the work and was off to a great start."

A game on the Saturday Torrey died was postponed and Shovlain brought his team together the following day when the university and athletic department provided counselors for St. Ambrose players and staff members.

Practices last week were canceled and a scheduled game last Tuesday was postponed as Shovlain gave his team the week to spend time with family before practices resumed Saturday.

The Fighting Bees will play the first of two scheduled exhibition games against NCAA Division I programs Tuesday when they take on Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, a 5-2 team from the Ohio Valley Conference.

The game was scheduled to provide a challenge and a unique experience for the Fighting Bees, who will also play at Drake on Dec. 22.

Now, it will also help St. Ambrose take that next step forward as a team.

“I know Patrick is in heaven right now challenging us all to gut it out," Shovlain said. “He’d challenge us to be gentle, kind, caring in everything we do. I’m praying for him every day, just as I pray for others. And I know he’s watching us, telling us all to gut it out."