Abby Wolter had a memorable freshman season for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team and her work did not go unnoticed.

The 5-foot-11 forward from Keokuk, Iowa, has been selected as the freshman of the year in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, the third Fighting Bees player in the last six seasons to claim that honor.

Wolter started 26 games for St. Ambrose during its recently-completed 16-13 season, averaging 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field.

After scoring seven points in each of her first two collegiate games, Wolter scored in double figures in 24 of the Fighting Bees’ final 27 games, recording four double-doubles.

Landing a spot on the CCAC all-freshman team as well, Wolter joins Madi Epperson in 2018 and Kylie Wroblewski in 2020 in winning the honor selected by conference coaches.

Two St. Ambrose players earned spots on the CCAC all-conference teams.

Jaynee Prestegaard, a 5-11 forward from Amboy, Ill., earned second team all-conference honors for a second straight year.

Prestegaard led the Bees with 14 double-doubles, including six in the team’s final eight games.

She averaged 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and two blocks per game during her senior season, ranking in the top 10 in the CCAC in all three categories. She was second in the league in blocks.

Anna Plumer, a senior guard from Canton, Ill., joined Wolter in earning honorable mention all-conference honors.

Plumer averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game and finished second in the CCAC with an 85.1-percent touch at the free throw line.

In addition to the individual recognition, St. Ambrose was selected as the league’s Champion of Character Team for the fifth time in the past six seasons.

Bees' Morrissey honored

St. Ambrose senior Andrew Morrissey has been awarded honorable mention all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition in men's basketball.

The 6-foot-9 center from Winnebago, Ill., averaged 13.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in his only season with the Fighting Bees.

A starter in 22 games, Morrissey finished second in the conference in rebounding and finished the season with nine double-doubles. He averaged 16.9 points and 11.2 rebounds over the final 11 games of the season.

The St. Ambrose team was selected as the recipient of the CCAC Champion of Character Team Award.