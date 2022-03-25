Bees' Wroblewski earns all-American honors

A healthy return to action led to a familiar result for St. Ambrose women’s basketball player Kylie Wroblewski – all-American recognition.

The junior from Bettendorf became the Fighting Bees’ first two-time all-American since Katie Jensen in 2014-15 when she was awarded NAIA all-American honorable mention honors on Friday.

Wroblewski was a third-team choice as a freshman in 2020 before being limited to nine games last season because of a broken bone in a hand.

A two-time first-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection, Wroblewski led St. Ambrose in scoring and rebounding during a 24-6 season the concluded last month.

The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 15.9 points and 8.4 rebounds in her return to full-time action for the Fighting Bees. She scored in double figures in 27 of the team’s 30 games including a career-high 33 points in a 109-100 win at Olivet Nazarene on Jan. 12.

In a Feb. 7 win over Trinity Christian, Wroblewski established career high with 18 rebounds.

Wroblewski became the 34th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point career scoring milestone during a Jan. 29 win over Calumet St. Joseph.

She completed the season sitting in 30th on the St. Ambrose career scoring list with 1,111 points and also ranks 17th on the school’s career rebounding list with 570 following her junior season.

A 54.4-percent shooter from the field, good for the second-best touch on the team, Wroblewski shot a team-leading 82.5 percent from the free throw line.

Wroblewski was among six CCAC players to receive all-American mention.

Jordan Pyle of St. Francis (Ill.) earned second-team honors, Claire Austin of St. Xavier was named to the third team and Gabby Kreykes of Trinity Christian, Maddie Gard of Indiana-South Bend and Andriana Acosta of St. Francis (Ill.) joined Wroblewski in receiving honorable mention.

