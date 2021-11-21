 Skip to main content
Beinborg nabs 100th coaching victory as Vikings close weekend sweep
COLLEGE WOMEN'S HOOPS

Beinborg nabs 100th coaching victory as Vikings close weekend sweep

 Shaking off a slow start and getting a season-best effort from Linnea Johansen, the Augustana College women’s basketball team finished a weekend sweep at an event hosted by Wittenberg College.

Johansen’s 20 points helped the Vikings rally for a 63-55 victory over hosting Wittenberg Sunday afternoon, a victory that moved the Vikings to 5-1 and capped a memorable weekend for coach Mark Beinborn as he logged his 100th victory as Viking coach.

After a win Saturday over Anderson, the Vikings got off to a slow start Sunday and trailed 15-7 after the first quarter as they hit just 3 of 14 shots from the field.

But Johansen & Co. responded in the final three frames and took advantage of 25-of-34 free-throw shooting to pull out the victory.

Gabbi Loiz scored 12 points and pulled down six rebounds, while Lauren Hall just missed another double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Emma Berg also added eight points for Augie, which is off until another road contest Saturday at Webster University in St. Louis.

