Beinborn excited about incoming recruits

“It's a great opportunity,” said Simmer, an all-Western Big 6 Conference selection who averaged 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game for the Rocks last season. “I know some of the girls already and am comfortable with them and know how they play.”

That familiarity factor with not only the other Vikings, but also the school, played a huge part in her deciding on Augie over Dominican University, Loras and Millikin. Simmer, an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association third team all-stater, said that her older sister has been friends with Hall for years and that her older brother also went to Augie.

“I'm really excited to join that program,” she said. “I've definitely watched it for a couple of years since Lauren Hall has been in it. I like the way they push the ball and I love the coaches; they are so nice. Every time I've been there to watch a game, they've talked to me and everything. I'm excited to play with the girls I've played with before.”