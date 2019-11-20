Berhow, UNI top Div. III Cornell

“Him and Noah (Carter) both have got a tremendous knack for scoring, and they can make a lot of shots that are hard for guys.”

Carter finished with nine points on 4 of 6 shooting, and just missed an explosive dunk off his hands that had the backboard shaking for the following possession. The former Dubuque Senior standout has looked forward to hopping in the car every morning at 5:30 for workouts with what is already becoming an cohesive freshman class.

“Us freshmen, we all got each other’s backs,” Carter said. “The connection between us all is definitely growing and it’s going to continue to grow. It’s been really fun playing with these guys.”

It hasn’t taken long for Betz and company to learn about the type of intensity that is expected of them on the court.

“If I want to keep playing I have to pick it up on the defensive end,” Betz said. “Getting early position is hard and I’m usually a lot smaller than the dudes I play.”

Jacobson was pleased with his team’s offense during a first half in which the Panthers shot 63.2 percent. AJ Green finished with five assists and 15 points and Spencer Haldeman added 11 points for a team that was able to frequently get to the rim or find shooters on the perimeter.