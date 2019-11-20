Berhow, UNI top Div. III Cornell

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s basketball team sprinted out of the blocks and continued an impressive November start Wednesday night inside the McLeod Center.
UNI secured a dominant 88-66 win over NCAA Division III Cornell College on the back end of back-to-back games for each school by racing out to a 20-5 lead and extending the advantage to 58-29 by intermission.
Junior forward Trae Berhow remained hot, one night removed from tying a school record with eight 3-pointers as part of a 36-point total. Berhow knocked down his first seven shots, including four 3-pointers, and scored 18 of his game-high 20 points in the first half.
In total, UNI (6-0) outscored Cornell (3-2) by 42 points during the 25 minutes Berhow was on the court.
UNI’s future was also on display for extended minutes. Freshman back-up center James Betz took advantage of the opportunity, finishing an early drop-off dish from freshman point guard Antwan Kimmons with a dunk and showcasing some mid-range touch en route to a 16-point game that included a 4-for-4 effort from the free throw line.
“He’s got a lot of tools at the offensive end and physically defensively,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, assessing Betz’s impact. “He’s a little undersized. Against the taller guys it’s a little bit harder for him just because they’re able to shoot it over him a little, but it won’t be because of the physicality part.
“Him and Noah (Carter) both have got a tremendous knack for scoring, and they can make a lot of shots that are hard for guys.”
Carter finished with nine points on 4 of 6 shooting, and just missed an explosive dunk off his hands that had the backboard shaking for the following possession. The former Dubuque Senior standout has looked forward to hopping in the car every morning at 5:30 for workouts with what is already becoming an cohesive freshman class.
“Us freshmen, we all got each other’s backs,” Carter said. “The connection between us all is definitely growing and it’s going to continue to grow. It’s been really fun playing with these guys.”
It hasn’t taken long for Betz and company to learn about the type of intensity that is expected of them on the court.
“If I want to keep playing I have to pick it up on the defensive end,” Betz said. “Getting early position is hard and I’m usually a lot smaller than the dudes I play.”
Jacobson was pleased with his team’s offense during a first half in which the Panthers shot 63.2 percent. AJ Green finished with five assists and 15 points and Spencer Haldeman added 11 points for a team that was able to frequently get to the rim or find shooters on the perimeter.
Defensively, UNI’s rebounding improved from Tuesday’s game against the University of Tennessee Martin, but a lull to start a second half in which the Rams outscored UNI 37-30 left the Panthers’ coach wanting more.
“It was 15-15 (to start the second half) and our top six were in there for the first eight minutes,” Jacobson said. “The thing I talked to the guys about is every challenge still warrants the same attention, no matter what the challenge is.
“The challenge tonight was we’re up 58-29, and that doesn’t happen very often for us. Can we come out and outscore them 20-5 again? There was a challenge that was waiting for us and we didn’t meet it.”
Still, there’s been plenty to like from a UNI next week’s tournament in Cancun, Mexico. Wednesday’s game provided one more opportunity for seasoning within a young core of reserves that are going to be a key component to the Panthers' depth moving forward.
“You’ve got to earn your playing time on the practice floor, but where you get better is playing in games,” Jacobson said. “The film will help those guys.”