Bettendorf's Carton leaving Ohio State program

Former Bettendorf High School basketball star DJ Carton’s stay at Ohio State was a relatively short one.
Ohio State announced Thursday that Carton had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal with plans go to some other school. Carton played in only 20 games this season before leaving the team for personal reasons.
Shortly after Ohio State’s announcement, Carton followed with a message on Twitter.
He began by thanking “all the Ohio State fans who supported me during the difficult times I went through this year.
“I also want to thank the university, my teammates, the coaches and all the staff who went above and beyond to help my family and me this year.’’ Carton added. “After some careful thought and consideration, I have decided to make a fresh start and enter the transfer portal. I wish Coach (Chris) Holtmann and my teammates the best of luck next year. Please respect my decision.’’
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard was the highest ranked recruit in the Big Ten this season and entered his freshman campaign with lofty expectations.
He was named the Big Ten’s preseason freshman of the year, but Florida State transfer CJ Walker started at point guard ahead of him all season.
Carton still played in the first 20 games of the season, making only three starts, and was third on the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game. He also averaged 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shot 47.7% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 75.9% from the foul line.
He left the team in late January and returned home to Bettendorf for what was described as “mental health’’ reasons. He returned to Ohio State about a month later but never rejoined the basketball team.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtman issued a statement saying the Buckeyes “100% support DJ in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward. We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can.’’
Holtmann said late in the season that his only concern was to get Carton healthy again.
“When you leave for medical reasons, there’s a lot that goes into in any way being acclimated back, really even outside of our hands, acclimated back into any type of organized activity,’’ the coach said.
“When a player is pulled away for medical reasons, specifically mental health, there are very specific and extended protocols that go into that. And it’s to protect the player, and it’s pretty extensive.’’
Carton had a storied career at Bettendorf, setting the school’s single-season scoring record as a junior and being named Iowa’s Mr. Basketball as a senior last year. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists as a senior and became the Bulldogs’ career scoring leader.
Ohio St Northwestern Basketball
Ohio St Kentucky Basketball
SE Missouri St Ohio St Basketball
Ohio St Minnesota Basketball
Purdue Fort Wayne Ohio St Basketball
Stetson Ohio St Basketball
UMass Lowell Ohio St Basketball
UMass Lowell Ohio St Basketball
Cedarville Ohio St Basketball
Ohio St Men's Basketball
Cincinnati Ohio St Basketball
UMass Lowell Ohio St Basketball
Ohio St Men's Basketball
Cincinnati Ohio St Basketball
D.J. Carton
D.J. Carton mug
D.J. Carton
031819-qct-spt-seniorhoops-b008
031819-qct-spt-seniorhoops-b009
022619-qct-spt-boys-substate-1-015
022619-qct-spt-boys-substate-1-016
022619-qct-spt-boys-substate-1-017
022619-qct-spt-boys-substate-1-018
022619-qct-spt-boys-substate-1-019
022619-qct-spt-boys-substate-1-008
022619-qct-spt-boys-substate-1-010
D.J. Carton
022619-qct-spt-boys-substate-1-013
022619-qct-spt-boys-substate-1-001
022619-qct-spt-boys-substate-1-003
022619-qct-spt-boys-substate-1-005
021119-qct-spt-bett-ns 012
021119-qct-spt-bett-ns 201
011019-Central-Bett-011
011019-Central-Bett-013
011019-Central-Bett-014
011019-Central-Bett-001
011019-Central-Bett-002
011019-Central-Bett-005
011019-Central-Bett-008
010419-Bett-Assumption-bball-001
010419-Bett-Assumption-bball-005
121518-genesisshootout-124a.JPG
121518-genesisshootout-116a.JPG
121518-genesisshootout-123a.JPG
121518-genesisshootout-114a.JPG
121518-genesisshootout-118a.JPG
121418-Bet-NS-015
062218-sharpshootout-mm-036a.jpg
021918-Substate-bball-Bett-Cent-004
021918-Substate-bball-Bett-Cent-007
021318-BETTENDORF-NORTH-BKB-037
021318-BETTENDORF-NORTH-BKB-030
021318-BETTENDORF-NORTH-BKB-009
021318-BETTENDORF-NORTH-BKB-012
021318-BETTENDORF-NORTH-BKB-014
021318-BETTENDORF-NORTH-BKB-016
021318-BETTENDORF-NORTH-BKB-017
021318-BETTENDORF-NORTH-BKB-003
020618-BETTENDORF-PLEASANT-VALLEY-BOYS-BKB-009
020618-BETTENDORF-PLEASANT-VALLEY-BOYS-BKB-013
011218-central-001
122217-PV-Bett-girls-011
122217-PV-Bett-girls-015
120817-BETTENDORF-DAVENPORT-WEST-011
120817-BETTENDORF-DAVENPORT-WEST-025
120817-BETTENDORF-DAVENPORT-WEST-001
Bettendorf_Sioux-City-002
DJ Carton
022817-Substate-Final-Bett-NS-004
022817-Substate-Final-Bett-NS-010
021417-Assumption-Bettendorf-BB-003
021417-Assumption-Bettendorf-BB-006
021417-Assumption-Bettendorf-BB-008
021117-mus-spt-mhs woepking
020717-Bett-Cent-BB-003
020717-Bett-Cent-BB-008
020317-Bettendorf-BB-003
013117-Bett-NS-BB-012
011217-West-Bettendorf-BB-003
011217-West-Bettendorf-BB-004
010617-bettendorf-BB-007
122016-Bett-Cent-boys-BBall-013
122016-Bett-Cent-boys-BBall-014
122016-Bett-Cent-boys-BBall-006
121716-Bett-UTHS-007
121616-PV-basketball-005
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!