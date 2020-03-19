Bettendorf's Carton leaving Ohio State program

Former Bettendorf High School basketball star DJ Carton’s stay at Ohio State was a relatively short one.

Ohio State announced Thursday that Carton had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal with plans go to some other school. Carton played in only 20 games this season before leaving the team for personal reasons.

Shortly after Ohio State’s announcement, Carton followed with a message on Twitter.

He began by thanking “all the Ohio State fans who supported me during the difficult times I went through this year.

“I also want to thank the university, my teammates, the coaches and all the staff who went above and beyond to help my family and me this year.’’ Carton added. “After some careful thought and consideration, I have decided to make a fresh start and enter the transfer portal. I wish Coach (Chris) Holtmann and my teammates the best of luck next year. Please respect my decision.’’

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard was the highest ranked recruit in the Big Ten this season and entered his freshman campaign with lofty expectations.

He was named the Big Ten’s preseason freshman of the year, but Florida State transfer CJ Walker started at point guard ahead of him all season.

