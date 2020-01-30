Bettendorf's Carton takes leave from Ohio State basketball program

DJ Carton is stepping away from the basketball court for the immediate future.
The former Bettendorf standout and last year’s co-Mr. Basketball in Iowa posted on Twitter Thursday night he is temporarily leaving the Ohio State program to address mental health issues.
“In making this decision, I felt it was important to be transparent as to why I’m taking this break,” Carton’s statement read. “I have been suffering with mental health issues for a couple years. I have been through a lot. I’m disappointed to say I’m not 100% right now. I am not doing my teammates justice if I don’t work on this now.
“I am doing everything in my power to strengthen my mental health. I will fight for my team and Buckeye nation and I will come back stronger.”
The 6-foot-2 freshman point guard has averaged 10.4 points, 3 assists and 2.8 rebounds in nearly 24 minutes per game for the 13-7 Buckeyes. Carton primarily has been Ohio State’s sixth man this season.
In Ohio State’s last game Sunday, a 71-59 victory at Northwestern, Carton had a team-high 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. The Buckeyes host Indiana on Saturday.
Carton was ranked as a top 40 prospect coming out of high school. He led the Bulldogs to 21 wins and a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title last season.
“DJ remains a valued member of our program and we will continue to love and support him,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “Please respect the family’s privacy in this matter.”