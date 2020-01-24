Bezhanishvili's 3-point shot can open up Illini offense

“I think it’s great for the team," Bezhanishvili said. "If players are still not going to guard me, I’m going to keep shooting. Obviously I made a couple now and I feel like I will make them. It’s really great for our team that the defender will not be sitting in the paint anymore, hopefully. If they are, then we knock down more shots; that’s it."

Bezhanishvili is confident in his 3-point shot, and not just because of in-game success but because he firmly believes in how much work he's put in on those particular shots.

“Every single day I work," he said. "I’m always confident in myself in the way of I look at myself in the mirror every night before I go to sleep. I’m like, ‘I worked today. I busted my (butt).’ It’s not that I’m coming out and I’m shooting those 3s and I’m missing them and I haven’t worked on it.

"When I come out and I make them, I’m happy because I worked hard. If not, I’m just going to keep working."