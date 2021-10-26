BHC men building from the ground up with new staff, players

While turnover at this level is always greater by nature, the influx of new blood is so predominant this year. But Burrage & Co. are confident that won’t be a problem as they work through the season.

“In junior college, you’re going to see a lot of faces come and go,” said Pegues, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward. “It’s not a problem. It’s stuff that just happens and we’re all adjusting."

Burrage is being cautiously optimistic that everything can come together for his first BHC bunch.

“I think this group is talented and disciplined enough to compete at the top of the conference; that should be a realistic expectation for us,” said Burrage, a former United Township High School prep who helped DMACC to a national juco title this past spring. “It is our first year and there’s going to be a lot of trial and error. … But our biggest thing is to get better every single day.”

And try to meld all the new talent into a winner.

“It’s been a real day-by-day process and obviously some days are going to be better than others,” said Burrage. “I think for the most part I’ve got a bunch of guys who are trying to do the right things and have bought in.

“Their effort isn’t questioned much anymore and I think the past few weeks we’ve done a pretty job in general of buying in and keeping morale high. We’ve got a really talented group, an athletic group and a fun group.”

