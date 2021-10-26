BHC men building from the ground up with new staff, players

Attempting to rebuild the Black Hawk College men’s basketball program that sat idle last school year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the departure of its previous coach, new mentor Kannon Burrage says the process to build a new foundation will be “brick by brick.”
However, that brick-by-brick approach to rebuilding a solid program Darren Bizarri left behind is getting a quick kick-start thanks to Burrage.
By reaching back to his recruiting roots from his time at Des Moines Area Community College and his own coaching contacts, Burrage has brought in a talented roster of sophomores with experience and freshmen that he hopes can put the Braves in position to enjoy success this season.
“I got the job in May and didn’t have too long to recruit,” said Burrage. “A lot of the recruiting was done from my personal connections. There are about three or four returners and the rest … some are transfers that I recruited before they chose their first school and now that I’m here as a head coach they wanted to come with me.
“A lot of it is personal connections I had with either their AAU coach or high school coach. … Some of them I coached myself in AAU.”
The Braves return just three players who had been with the program, including former United Township prep Delaney Little.
The rest of the 15-player active roster is new to the BHC program.
“Everybody has their own story right now and we all know what it is,” said former Davenport Central High School prep Keshawn Pegues. “This is the last chance for some of us.”
For Pegues, it was a family friendship with Burrage that opened the door to him coming back home. Pegues was an all-region selection as a freshman at Iowa Lakes CC before being sidelined by an injury last season.
For all of them, though, landing at Black Hawk is giving them a chance to compete and succeed. The rhetoric coming from camp is that this could be a dangerous team this season on the court, and the most common verb used to describe this new bunch is “athletic.”
“We’re very athletic and have a lot of defensive keys,” said Kaeden Lawary, a 6-10 sophomore who prepped at Decatur MacArthur H.S. and saw limited time last year at Iowa Western CC.
When asked what the expectations are considering so many new players for a new coach, Lawary had no hesitation.
“Win, that’s the main goal,” he said. “No matter what they put in front of us, if we work together, we can get it done. Sometimes it might be harder than others, but I think we have enough keys to be successful. … I think we’re gelling pretty good.”
While turnover at this level is always greater by nature, the influx of new blood is so predominant this year. But Burrage & Co. are confident that won’t be a problem as they work through the season.
“In junior college, you’re going to see a lot of faces come and go,” said Pegues, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward. “It’s not a problem. It’s stuff that just happens and we’re all adjusting."
Burrage is being cautiously optimistic that everything can come together for his first BHC bunch.
“I think this group is talented and disciplined enough to compete at the top of the conference; that should be a realistic expectation for us,” said Burrage, a former United Township High School prep who helped DMACC to a national juco title this past spring. “It is our first year and there’s going to be a lot of trial and error. … But our biggest thing is to get better every single day.”
And try to meld all the new talent into a winner.
“It’s been a real day-by-day process and obviously some days are going to be better than others,” said Burrage. “I think for the most part I’ve got a bunch of guys who are trying to do the right things and have bought in.
“Their effort isn’t questioned much anymore and I think the past few weeks we’ve done a pretty job in general of buying in and keeping morale high. We’ve got a really talented group, an athletic group and a fun group.”