BHC men open season with easy victory

The Black Hawk College men's basketball team got its season started with a victory Tuesday evening, beating Wilbur Wright College 92-62 in the BHC Gym.
“I thought our energy was really good for most of the game,” said first-year BHC men's coach Kannon Burrage. “The atmosphere and energy tonight was amazing. We had guys step up when we needed them. I’m happy with the effort for tonight.”
The Braves had five players score in double-digits, led by freshman Kaeden Lawary's 23 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists.
Aguek Deng added 14 points while Nate Pickett and former UTHS prep Delaney Little each added 13 points. Jacob Profit chipped in 11.
The Braves used a solid start to open a double-digit lead in the first half, upped that margin to 20 midway through the second half and cruised home with the victory.
