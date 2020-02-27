BHC men win Region IV playoff opener, top Morton 72-67

CICERO, Ill. — The sixth-seeded Black Hawk College men’s basketball team went on the road Thursday night and won its NJCAA Region IV playoff opener, upsetting third-seeded and hosting Morton 72-67.

The game was tied at 63 with under four minutes left, but the Braves finished on a 9-4 run to secure the victory and move to 12-19 and into semifinal action on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Oglesby.

A Delaney Little 3-pointer for Black Hawk broke the 63-all deadlock and gave the Braves a lead they never lost. After two Morton free throws, Terry Ford hit a baseline jumper and Jayin Trumbull added two free throws to give BHC a 70-65 lead. Morton (16-14) hit another bucket, but BHC’s Derez Tipler and Little split free throws after Morton misses — one of which was a 3-point attempt blocked by Annawan’s Ben Buresh (six points).

“I thought we really guarded well in the last couple of minutes,” said BHC coach Darren Bizarri, noting his team had a lead as large as 11 points in the game.

Little, a former United Township prep, led BHC with a game-high 27 points and Ford dropped home 20.