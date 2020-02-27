BHC men win Region IV playoff opener, top Morton 72-67

CICERO, Ill. — The sixth-seeded Black Hawk College men’s basketball team went on the road Thursday night and won its NJCAA Region IV playoff opener, upsetting third-seeded and hosting Morton 72-67.
The game was tied at 63 with under four minutes left, but the Braves finished on a 9-4 run to secure the victory and move to 12-19 and into semifinal action on Sunday at 6 p.m. in Oglesby.
A Delaney Little 3-pointer for Black Hawk broke the 63-all deadlock and gave the Braves a lead they never lost. After two Morton free throws, Terry Ford hit a baseline jumper and Jayin Trumbull added two free throws to give BHC a 70-65 lead. Morton (16-14) hit another bucket, but BHC’s Derez Tipler and Little split free throws after Morton misses — one of which was a 3-point attempt blocked by Annawan’s Ben Buresh (six points).
“I thought we really guarded well in the last couple of minutes,” said BHC coach Darren Bizarri, noting his team had a lead as large as 11 points in the game.
Little, a former United Township prep, led BHC with a game-high 27 points and Ford dropped home 20.
In an oddity from the game, the Braves had an equal number of two-point field goals, 3-pointers and free throws, making 12 of each. Ironically, it is the second time this month that the Braves did that, also making 12-12-12 in a win over Kishwaukee.
Bizarri’s club will take on 27-4 second-seeded South Suburban, an 86-45 Thursday winner over seventh-seeded Oakton. BHC and South Suburban just played on Feb. 15, with SSC taking a 92-67 victory in Moline.
“They’re ranked fourth in the country,” said Bizarri of South Suburban. “They are physical and we’re going to have to play well. But when you get to this point in the season, you know you’re going to have to play well against whoever you play. … Hopefully our guys learned a few things when we played them last time.”