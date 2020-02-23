BHC's Ford, Hannam earn NJCAA all-region honors

Being the leading scorer for their respective Black Hawk College basketball teams paid off for a pair of freshmen standouts.
Terry Ford (Rockford Jefferson HS) and Sydney Hannam (Canton HS) were voted to the NJCAA Region IV Division II All-District teams on Sunday.
Hannam averaged 14.3 points, four rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game, helping the women to a 20-10 regular season record and the program's first Arrowhead Conference championship since 2003 with a 7-1 record.
Ford averaged a team-best 20.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the 11-19 Braves, who finished 4-6 in Arrowhead Conference play.
Hannam earned the nod from a very balanced BHC women’s team that featured great depth and made it tough to pick one player who stands out, said second-year coach Logan Frye.
“You take a look at our stats and we have four or five girls in double figures, so it’s tough to nominate just one girl and it’s tough for the coaches to vote on just one girl from our team,” Frye said. “When we share the basketball the best, it can be anybody on any given night and that’s what we’ve gone to. There were several other girls who were deserving, but she received the most votes and got the accolades.”
It was a somewhat similar situation for the men’s team. While Ford led the Braves in scoring for the season, fellow freshman Delaney Little was BHC's top scorer during second-semester Arrowhead Conference play at 21.0 points per game.
What set Ford apart was his rebounding ability from his guard position.
You have free articles remaining.
“Terry just played a little better all year,” said BHC men’s coach Darren Bizarri, noting Ford was voted the third-best player in the region despite missing eight games with a strained calf.
Both teams begin tournament play this week. The women earned the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Morton (10-18) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The men's seeds were reversed, with No. 6 BHC opening at No. 3 Morton (16-13) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Both coaches are excited at their postseason prospects.
The Black Hawk women beat Morton 69-56 in a mid-November game, but Frye isn’t putting a lot of stock in that contest.
“It’s playoff time, anything can happen on any given night and we have to be ready to come out and give our best," he said. "They had a lot of similar losses to us and played some good teams close. … We know we’re going to get everybody’s best shot every night.”
And Bizarri’s Braves feel they are in position to give teams their best shot.
“We’re playing the best basketball we have all year and that, obviously, is where you want to be,” said Bizarri, whose club dropped a 61-58 decision to Morton in November.
The Braves are also as healthy as they have been, getting sophomores Corey Freeman and Jayin Trumbull back to full health in the stretch run.
“We’ve had a couple of weeks to play together and beaten the two teams seeded ahead of us – Illinois Valley and Carl Sandburg,” Bizarri said. “We’re playing well, but now we have to do it on the road.”