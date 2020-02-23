BHC's Ford, Hannam earn NJCAA all-region honors

Being the leading scorer for their respective Black Hawk College basketball teams paid off for a pair of freshmen standouts.

Terry Ford (Rockford Jefferson HS) and Sydney Hannam (Canton HS) were voted to the NJCAA Region IV Division II All-District teams on Sunday.

Hannam averaged 14.3 points, four rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game, helping the women to a 20-10 regular season record and the program's first Arrowhead Conference championship since 2003 with a 7-1 record.

Ford averaged a team-best 20.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the 11-19 Braves, who finished 4-6 in Arrowhead Conference play.

Hannam earned the nod from a very balanced BHC women’s team that featured great depth and made it tough to pick one player who stands out, said second-year coach Logan Frye.

“You take a look at our stats and we have four or five girls in double figures, so it’s tough to nominate just one girl and it’s tough for the coaches to vote on just one girl from our team,” Frye said. “When we share the basketball the best, it can be anybody on any given night and that’s what we’ve gone to. There were several other girls who were deserving, but she received the most votes and got the accolades.”