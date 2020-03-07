BHC women fall in Region IV title game

PALOS HILLS, Ill. — Logan Frye knew at some point his Black Hawk College women’s basketball team was going to have to face a run from the 10th-ranked team in the country in Saturday’s NJCAA Division II Midwest B District Championship game.
That run from Bryant & Stratton came in the third quarter and turned the tide as the Bobcats denied the Braves a coveted trip to the national tournament, holding on for a 65-59 victory at Moraine Valley College.
“I’m just proud of our kids,” said second-year BHC coach Logan Frye after his club finished a 22-11 season. “We knew that we could compete with this team and we went out and showed that we could. … This is a tough one to end on.”
Making it tougher was the fact that the Braves led the now 24-6 Bobcats 27-24 at halftime before being outscored 20-12 in the third quarter. BHC was not able to regain a lead in the final 10 minutes of the game, which featured only three ties and four lead changes.
In the first 20 minutes, BHC’s staunch defensive effort held B&S to 0-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers and just 20.6% (8-of-39) from the field. The Bobcats were 15-of-36 (41.7%) from the field in the second half but were still just 1-of-8 on 3s.
“We played hard and defended really well,” said Frye of the first half. “We challenged everything they did offensively. Our energy was great, our bench was great.”
You have free articles remaining.
Frye said the Bobcats came out in the second half “rejuvenated” and showed why they have been a top-ranked team all season as they had answers for most of what the Braves tried to do.
Sophomore Margie Villaruz led BHC with 15 points and former Rockridge prep Jessica Stice, a freshman, added 12.
B&S had three players in double-digit scoring. Freshman La’Janique Perry-Ellis led the Bobcats with a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double. Sophomore Marleah Drake added 17 and 7 and classmate Kiyanna Rodgers tossed in 10 points.
Two areas that hurt the Braves were turning over the ball 23 times (that resulted in 28 points) and giving up 25 offensive rebounds that turned into 21 points.
“We did a good job in the first half of being the aggressors and forcing turnovers,” said Frye. “In the second half, they turned it up a notch. ... Having 23 turnovers and giving up 25 offensive rebounds – those aren’t good numbers to have, but still, we were right there.”
Three Braves honored: The Arrowhead Conference champion Black Hawk squad had three players voted to the Region IV All-Tourney team. Nabbing spots along with Villaruz were freshmen standouts Megan Teal (10 rebounds on Saturday) and Sydney Hannam (nine points, five rebounds).
“All three of them are all-region players,” said Frye, “and they proved it.”