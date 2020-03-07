BHC women fall in Region IV title game

PALOS HILLS, Ill. — Logan Frye knew at some point his Black Hawk College women’s basketball team was going to have to face a run from the 10th-ranked team in the country in Saturday’s NJCAA Division II Midwest B District Championship game.

That run from Bryant & Stratton came in the third quarter and turned the tide as the Bobcats denied the Braves a coveted trip to the national tournament, holding on for a 65-59 victory at Moraine Valley College.

“I’m just proud of our kids,” said second-year BHC coach Logan Frye after his club finished a 22-11 season. “We knew that we could compete with this team and we went out and showed that we could. … This is a tough one to end on.”

Making it tougher was the fact that the Braves led the now 24-6 Bobcats 27-24 at halftime before being outscored 20-12 in the third quarter. BHC was not able to regain a lead in the final 10 minutes of the game, which featured only three ties and four lead changes.

In the first 20 minutes, BHC’s staunch defensive effort held B&S to 0-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers and just 20.6% (8-of-39) from the field. The Bobcats were 15-of-36 (41.7%) from the field in the second half but were still just 1-of-8 on 3s.