BHC women get revenge, move into Region IV title game

OGLESBY, ILL. — Undaunted by facing a higher-seeded team that had just beaten it by 11 points two weeks ago, the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team was on a mission Saturday.

And in the NJCAA Division II Region IV District L Championship semifinal, the third-seeded Braves got their revenge on second-seeded South Suburban.

After playing even through the first 10 minutes, the Braves turned the game in their favor in the middle two quarters en route to a 71-48 thrashing of the Bulldogs.

“We had a lot of things going on that day,” said BHC second-year coach Logan Frye of the first meeting. “It was sophomore day, the girls were emotional, we had some different lineups and we knew that they didn’t get our best team. Today, our girls were champing at the bit to get revenge. They came out, played hard and got the job done.”

On both ends of the court. However, Frye pointed to his full-court pressing defense that accomplished its major goals. In the first meeting, South Suburban sophomore Diamond Stallworth erupted for 44 points. On Saturday, she was held to 19 on 9-of-22 shooting.