BHC women get revenge, move into Region IV title game

OGLESBY, ILL. — Undaunted by facing a higher-seeded team that had just beaten it by 11 points two weeks ago, the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team was on a mission Saturday.
And in the NJCAA Division II Region IV District L Championship semifinal, the third-seeded Braves got their revenge on second-seeded South Suburban.
After playing even through the first 10 minutes, the Braves turned the game in their favor in the middle two quarters en route to a 71-48 thrashing of the Bulldogs.
“We had a lot of things going on that day,” said BHC second-year coach Logan Frye of the first meeting. “It was sophomore day, the girls were emotional, we had some different lineups and we knew that they didn’t get our best team. Today, our girls were champing at the bit to get revenge. They came out, played hard and got the job done.”
On both ends of the court. However, Frye pointed to his full-court pressing defense that accomplished its major goals. In the first meeting, South Suburban sophomore Diamond Stallworth erupted for 44 points. On Saturday, she was held to 19 on 9-of-22 shooting.
“We worked all week on how to find an answer for her,” said Frye. “Kaitlyn Webster shut her down, and when she needed a break, Megan Teal stepped up to defend. … Our goal was to get the ball out of her hands, and once it left, not let her get it back. That was the game plan and the girls executed it well.”
The entire defense was working as the Braves forced 28 turnovers and flipped those into 30 points.
It was again a balanced team effort that carried the Braves. Teal, a freshman, led the scoring with 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, followed closely by freshman reserve Nya Taylor’s 18 points. Sophomore Margie Villaruz added 13 and freshman Sydney Hannam chipped in 10. Hannam just missed a double-double with nine rebounds that helped the Braves to a 45-39 advantage on the boards. Webster, a freshman who prepped at Geneseo, contributed nine points and four rebounds.
Frye said that it was a game of runs early. The Braves jumped out to an 11-4 lead before the 17-13 Bulldogs answered to go up 14-11. The Braves tied it at 14 by the end of the first quarter but took the lead early in the second frame and never relinquished it. BHC led 39-28 at the half and 55-39 after three quarters.
The victory leaves the 22-10 Braves seeking their first Region IV title since 2002. In order to claim that honor they will have to go through another team that has already beaten them this season. In next Saturday’s noon title tilt in Palos Hills, BHC will face top-seeded and nationally 10th-ranked Bryant & Stratton (Wis.). The Braves dropped a 76-53 decision to the 23-6 Bobcats in mid-January.
Iowa State 61, West Virginia 58: Ashley Joens hit four free throws in the last 19 seconds to lift Iowa State to a win over West Virginia on Saturday.
The Cyclones went more than two quarters of play in the middle of the game without leading, but they hung around and improved to 16-11, 8-8 in Big 12 play.
Joens led all scorers with 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Ines Nezerwa added 14 points in the win.
Northwestern 75, Illinois 58: The Illini never led in dropping their regular season finale to the Wildcats.
It was Illinois' sixth straight loss and the Illini finish with an 11-18 record, 2-16 in the conference.
Brandi Beasley led Illinois with 18 points and Ali Andrews added 10.