Big runs key important Augie road victory over Wheaton

WHEATON — The Augustana men's basketball team has been building depth all season as different players have been called on to play prominent roles as the team evolves.
On Wednesday, that depth was seriously tested. By halftime, Augie had two big men with three fouls and senior leader Pierson Wofford with two against Wheaton at King Arena.
The Vikings, though, showed plenty of resolve to not only battle through the foul issues but hang tough as a double-digit halftime lead all but disappeared. With a nice run midway through the second half and a strong finish, the Vikings nailed down a convincing 79-68 CCIW road victory over the hosting Thunder.
“It was exactly what we expected,” said Augie coach Grey Giovanine after his team's fourth straight win and seventh in the last eight games. “We were up 14 and I said you know it's going to be tied at some point. That's just how it goes. The home team throws caution to the wind when they are behind and the visitors get a little tight. But I'll tell you what, I couldn't be prouder of our guys.”
The win moved the Vikings to 15-6, 9-3 in the league and into a share of second place as No. 8-ranked Elmhurst lost its share of the lead league with idle North Central (16-4, 9-2 CCIW). The Bluejays (18-3, 9-3) were beaten 81-77 at home by Carthage.
Again, Augie's “Big Three” of Pierson Wofford (14 points, nine rebounds), Micah Martin (13 points, six rebounds) and Austin Elledge (15 points, two steals) led the way, despite Martin and Wofford being in foul trouble much of the contest. The Vikings had 21 bench points, led by freshman Matt Hanushewsky's career-high eight points.
Donovan Ferguson came off the bench to grab 10 rebounds (leading Augie's 39-33 board edge) and add four points in 18 minutes.
The Viking also assisted on 20 of the team's 31 field goals, which included 10 of 18 shooting from beyond the arc, to beat Wheaton for the second time this season, forcing the Thunder into a pair of extended scoring droughts.
“I'm pretty disappointed,” said Wheaton coach Mike Schauer on a post-game interview after his team dropped to 12-8, 6-5 CCIW. “We didn't look like we had a whole lot of energy or fight tonight until it got kind of desperate.”
Augie led 42-30 at halftime and upped that spread to 48-33 less than two minutes into the second half. However, Wheaton responded with a 14-0 run to pull within 48-47 at the 13:34 mark and secure momentum.
After a Viking timeout, Wofford ended the Viking drought with a 3-pointer and Elledge followed with a bucket. Wheaton answered both scores and trailed just 53-52 when Schauer took a timeout.
“At the timeout when they cut it to one, we went on that great run,” said Giovanine. “I told them this is exactly what we signed up for. You're on the road, late in the year in a conference race. It's going to be really hard. We told them to hang together and I thought our guys showed great cohesiveness and chemistry in a tough environment.”
Out of that break at the 12:19 mark, Augie rattled off the next 14 points over about five minutes to go back up 67-52 and held on from there in a game the Vikings led from Lucas Simon's opening 3-pointer.
In the game-deciding run, it was Wofford, Elledge and Martin who did most of the offensive damage. Wofford opened it with a driving bucket, Elledge followed with a 3 and Micah Martin, playing with four fouls at the time, added the next five points, including an old-fashioned three-point play. Then, Donovan Ferguson (4 points, 10 rebounds) was rewarded for some offensive board work as his two caroms led to his own dunk, and Simon cherry-picked for an open layup off a Jack Jelen feed.
All five of Wheaton's starters finished in double-figure scoring, led by 16 each from Nyameye Adom and Luke Anthony.