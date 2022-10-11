Big Ten coaches expect season of change

Surveying the Big Ten landscape, Chris Collins sees a season of change beginning for men’s basketball programs throughout the conference.

Only five of the league’s top 20 scorers from a year ago return and the 10th-year Northwestern coach said Tuesday at the Big Ten media day in Minneapolis that loss of experienced talent will make a difference.

“This year is a new age of Big Ten basketball when you look at the number of all-conference players who have moved on," he said. "I think you’ll see a number of emerging stars in this conference, which is going to be very exciting. I think you’re going to see younger guys now, guys who have gotten better."

Collins didn’t have to look too far into the past for examples.

“Who would have thought a year ago that Keegan Murray and Johnny Davis would have the kind of years they had, the growth they had to become the superstars they were?" Collins said. “I think there is a great unknown about a lot of teams in this league."

Indiana, led by Big Ten preseason player of the year Trayce Jackson-Davis, was chosen as the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten in a media poll. The Hoosiers finished ahead of Illinois for the top spot in a poll which had defending conference tourney champ Iowa finishing in seventh place.

Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood said his team looks forward to taking on the challenge of attempting to repeat the conference regular season championship it won last season.

A year ago, Illinois helped itself with strong backcourt leadership provided by Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams.

“They could run practice as fifth-year guys, had so much respect for them," Underwood said. “Now, it’s different. That leadership is going to come from different areas."

At this point, Underwood said he is still trying to pinpoint just how that may play out.

“I woke up every night last year knowing I had 20 (points) and 10 (rebounds from Kofi Cockburn). That’s a pretty good feeling," Underwood said. “But, I think there’s a lot of ways to win. … I’ve got a lot of different options. I don’t know what those are yet until we get to scrimmages and exhibitions and play that out."

Underwood does like the options he senses will be available with this team.

“I love our personnel. I think we’re as talented as we have been. It just looks different," Underwood said. "We’ve got position-less size. I think that’s one of the things that I enjoy. It’s about taking advantage of mismatches. We’ve got guys who can break you down off the dribble. I think we can be a very good shooting team but we still have to figure that all out."

And, Underwood said freshmen and newcomers must make an impact.

“I love our freshmen and I’m excited with what they bring. We’ve got four that I think can all help and contribute but we’ll see how that manifests itself over time," Underwood said.

“There’s going to be some adversity. There’s going to be some speed bumps. We accept that. That’s part of growth, but they’re tough-minded individuals who are going to have to learn on the fly."

Losing a consensus all-American in Murray and a sixth-year point guard in Jordan Bohannon, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is among coaches anxious to see what transpires on the court this winter.

“This is a different team. We’re not as big as we’ve been but I think we’re every bit as deep and versatile," McCaffery said. "I’m really excited about the blend of youth and experience we have."

McCaffery said junior forward Kris Murray is positioned to “have a spectacular season" after working to further develop his body and game during the offseason. He was Iowa's most productive player off the bench a year ago.

“He’s playing with great confidence. His body looks different, much stronger. He’s shooting the ball with great confidence, posting up more, driving the ball," McCaffery said. “He was always a great defender with his length, always a good rebounder and we need him to do that."

The Hawkeyes return three starters from a 26-10 team but like most teams in the league, Iowa heads into the season needing Murray and others to elevate their games.

“I’m excited for the challenge," McCaffery said.

Purdue coach Matt Painter said the large number of players who have exhausted eligibility, left early or transferred all change the complexion of the league. It impacts how teams are perceived before they have ever played a game.

“It’s different because you have some people that are being picked in the top half and 70-to-80 percent of their guys didn’t play for them last year," Painter said. “Normally when that’s the case, they don’t get picked in the top half."

But experience in other high-major conferences impacts how those players are perceived.

McCaffery said it creates veteran teams that otherwise wouldn’t be so veteran.

"You do have expectations for veteran teams at this time of year. This year, while we have some players departing, a lot of teams are still veteran teams. Even though they’re new players, they’re veteran players," McCaffery said.

“I do think it makes it interesting to see where we’re going to end up. People predict who’s first, who’s last, who’s everywhere between. That’s why we play the games."

As players come and go, Painter compared roster remakes to what transpires in the NBA.

“They take three or four guys that are all fabulous individual players and sometimes, they just don’t work together or sometimes, they do," Painter said. “… Sometimes these quick fixes work, sometimes they don’t. It will be interesting to see who is up there at the end because our league, it’s a bear."