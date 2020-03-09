Big Ten coaches expecting 'electric' tournament

It has been a talking point all season and Big Ten coaches still were talking about it Monday morning.
With the conference’s postseason tournament scheduled to begin Wednesday in Indianapolis, the coaches still were raving on a pre-tournament teleconference about how deep and balanced the Big Ten was this season.
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, whose team tied Michigan State and Wisconsin for the regular season title, called it “the best conference I’ve ever coached in top to bottom.’’
“It was an unprecedented league this season,’’ Indiana’s Archie Miller added. “It was from the start of the season to Sunday night the best league in America, the deepest league in America.’’
Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said he saw a list of the teams in the country with the toughest strength of schedule and said a dozen Big Ten teams were in the top 15.
“We’re sitting at 8 wins in the league and in a normal year we might be at 11 or 12,’’ he said. “That’s just how tough this league has been.’’
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg described the Big Ten as being “as deep as any conference has ever been.’’ He pointed to a talented Minnesota team, which defeated his squad by 32 points Sunday.
“And that’s the No. 12 seed in our league,’’ he said.
All of that could translate into an equally balanced and enthralling conference tournament in which almost any team has a chance to go all the way.
“If the regular season is any indication, the Big Ten tournament is going to be phenomenal for fans, maybe a little stressful for the coaches,’’ said Greg Gard of top-seeded Wisconsin.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said he expects the tournament to be “electric.’’
“I think it will probably be the most exciting to date since they started this thing,’’ Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.
Embattled Huskers: If you’re looking for one team that doesn’t have a chance to win the tournament, you needn’t look any further than 14th-seeded Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers lost their 16th consecutive game Sunday by their largest losing of the season, going down to a 107-75 setback at Minnesota.
They had only seven players eligible for the game, including four freshmen, due to top scorers Cam Mack and Dachon Burke being suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.
Hoiberg said he doesn’t know yet how many players he will have when the Huskers take on Indiana on Wednesday night.
“As far as our roster is concerned, we’re still evaluating everything right now,’’ he said. “We’ll make a determination (Tuesday) before we leave as far as who will come with us and be eligible for this game. The way I look at it is my job right now is to make decisions that are in the best interest of this program.’’
Watkins out?: Penn State also played without one of its best players over the weekend as center Mike Watkins was suspended for a violation of team rules.
Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers said Watkins’ status is “day to day’’ and alluded to the senior’s mental health issues. Watkins, who averages 9.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game, has fought a much-publicized battle with bi-polar disorder.
“Obviously, we know Mike’s challenges off the floor,’’ Chambers said. “Right now, we just need to surround him and help him. I just want to make sure he’s completely healthy before we put him back on the floor.’’
Six are ranked: After having a record eight teams in the Associated Press Top 25 last week, the Big Ten had just six ranked teams in the new poll Monday.
Despite losing two games during the week, Iowa remained in the poll at No. 25.
Michigan State is ninth with Maryland 12th, Wisconsin 18th, Ohio State 19th and Illinois 21st. Michigan and Penn State dropped out of the Top 25 but are still receiving votes, along with Rutgers and Purdue.
Pressure on Purdue: Probably no team has more at stake in the tournament than Purdue, which opens with a game against No. 7 seed Ohio State on Thursday night.
While the top nine seeds in the tournament are considered to be locks for the NCAA tournament and No. 11 Indiana is thought to have a very good chance, the 10th-seeded Boilermakers probably need to win the entire tournament to get in.
Head coach Matt Painter admitted that an overtime loss to Rutgers on Saturday that dropped his team to 16-15 overall really hurt.
“I would say with us losing the last game and the number of losses we have, we need to win four games to get into the tournament,’’ Painter said.
Friendly rivals: The very first game of the tournament on Wednesday will match two coaches who have developed a very close friendship.
No. 12 seed Minnesota, coached by Richard Pitino, will take on No. 13 Northwestern, under Chris Collins, with the winner slated to take on Iowa on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
“We came into the league in the same year, both young guys,’’ Collins said of Pitino. “We had similar backgrounds. Our fathers were successful, big-name coaches so I think we had a lot of similarities which kind of bound us as friends.
“We’ve gotten to know each other really well. We talk regularly during the year. Obviously, it’s nice to have somebody that you can share things with and try to help you through things, both good and bad.’’