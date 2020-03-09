Big Ten coaches expecting 'electric' tournament

All of that could translate into an equally balanced and enthralling conference tournament in which almost any team has a chance to go all the way.

“If the regular season is any indication, the Big Ten tournament is going to be phenomenal for fans, maybe a little stressful for the coaches,’’ said Greg Gard of top-seeded Wisconsin.

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said he expects the tournament to be “electric.’’

“I think it will probably be the most exciting to date since they started this thing,’’ Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

Embattled Huskers: If you’re looking for one team that doesn’t have a chance to win the tournament, you needn’t look any further than 14th-seeded Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers lost their 16th consecutive game Sunday by their largest losing of the season, going down to a 107-75 setback at Minnesota.

They had only seven players eligible for the game, including four freshmen, due to top scorers Cam Mack and Dachon Burke being suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

Hoiberg said he doesn’t know yet how many players he will have when the Huskers take on Indiana on Wednesday night.