Big Ten finds a hoops home in Minneapolis

It wasn’t an accident that the Big Ten held its preseason basketball media days in Minneapolis this week.

The Target Center which hosted the event was previously announced as the host for the conference’s 2023 and 2024 women’s basketball tournament and the 2024 Big Ten men’s tournament after that event is held this season in Chicago.

In remarks prior to the start of the event Tuesday, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said fans will find the Twin Cities a welcoming atmosphere for the tournaments which have been held in recent years in Indianapolis.

“I think people are going to be really excited, and probably somewhat surprised, about how basketball is supported here,’’ Warren said. “I was fortunate to come the (Women’s) Final Four here last year. You saw the crowds. They were passionate. They love basketball here.’’

Iowa women’s coach Lisa Bluder welcomed the chance to be at the Target Center this week.

“I always feel like Big Ten media day is the start of the season and here we are at the Target Center,’’ Bluder said. “Everyone has a goal of being here on March 5th, having the opportunity to play for that championship.’’

Warren said the planning process for future tournaments is ongoing as the Big Ten works to incorporate UCLA and USA into the event beginning in the 2024-25 season.

“Now we have the flexibility to have (the postseason tournaments) anywhere across the country,’’ Warren said.

Badgers and baseball: The Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball teams will take the field at American Family Field next month, a basketball doubleheader at the home stadium of the Milwaukee Brewers.

In a Nov. 11 event being billed as the Brew City Battle, the Badgers will face Stanford in a men’s game and the Wisconsin women will play Kansas State in the first-ever basketball games at the baseball stadium.

Coach Greg Gard said the event has been in the works for 15 years, dating to when he was handling scheduling for former Badgers coach Bo Ryan.

“For our players and our fans, it will be phenomenal,’’ Gard said. “To put in the pregame tailgating, just like you’re going to a major-league baseball game … to be able to experience that night, it will be special.’’

Replacing Stringer: Former Penn State coach Coquese Washington has been hired to replace C. Vivian Stringer as the women’s basketball coach at Rutgers.

Washington said her first objective is to mirror the way Stringer cared for, challenged and nurtured her players during her half-of-fame career.

The Scarlet Knights’ style of play may change a bit.

“Coach Stringer was known for great defense and low-scoring games. I kind of like to score a few more points, so the pace may be a little different. The styles may be a little bit different,’’ Washington said.

Familiar setting: Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg welcomed a return to the Target Center, where he played for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Some of my greatest basketball moments are in this building,’’ Hoiberg said. “One that sticks out to me the most is Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference semifinals when Kevin Garnett and myself combined for 32 points and 27 rebounds. Kevin at 32-21 and I contributed six rebounds.’’

On the job: Mike Krzyzewski may have stepped away from the game but retirement isn’t in the immediate future for Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

“When the time comes that I don’t enjoy it or when the time comes I can’t take a red eye from Vegas to Orlando (to recruit), then it will be time to get out,’’ Izzo said. “That is not where I’m at right now in any way shape or form.’’

Izzo is preparing for his 28th season with the Spartans.

“I’ve got some things I’d like to accomplish as a coach at Michigan State and our league,’’ Izzo said, mentioning that there are still championships to be won.

Chemistry lesson: Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said it isn’t an accident that the Hawkeye men’s and women’s basketball teams seem to support each other.

“I think it starts with there is a tremendous amount of respect among our coaches, Lisa (Bluder) and I and all of our assistants and most importantly with our players. They really support and respect each other,’’ McCaffery said.

“I think the players, they’re really good friends. If you go to our games, they’re going to be there. We go to their games, our guys are there. It’s real. It’s genuine. That’s the way it should be.’’

Priority one: Warren was asked about further expansion of the Big Ten beyond 16 teams and he said the conference’s current objective is to work to “flawlessly integrate’’ UCLA and USC with the league’s 14 members at a time when a new expanded media rights agreement is also being implemented.

“We have a lot of work to do,’’ Warren said. “It’s one thing to negotiate contracts, to make an announcement, but it’s another thing to actually get work done. That’s what we’re focused on right now.’’

Warren said discussions about whether divisions will continue to exist in football remain ongoing as do talks about how competition in other sports may be structured as well.