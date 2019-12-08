Big Ten has more than its share of bigs this season

IOWA CITY — Two dominant big men will be on the court going head-to-head Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Of course, you probably are going to be able to say that about almost every Big Ten basketball game this season.
In a league that has been dominated by guards in recent seasons and in an era in which many teams employ four guards on the court at the same time, the Big Ten suddenly is loaded with high quality centers, perhaps more so than at any time in its history.
“It’s interesting if you think about it, because so many teams are going small,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “But there are some really good bigs in this league, all of whom can score. They're not just rebounders and defenders. They do that, too, but they can score.’’
Luka Garza is well aware of that. Iowa’s 6-foot-11 junior center may watch more games on television than any player in the Big Ten so he’s very familiar with all the gifted giants he’s going to battle between now and March.
“It’s a high-powered center league,’’ Garza said, “when you’ve got (Daniel) Oturu in Minnesota just doing an incredible job, you’ve got Kaleb Wesson, (Jon) Teske, (Xavier) Tillman. Everyone seems to have one center who is really good.’’
You can top the list with Garza himself. He has been leading the Big Ten in scoring for most of the first month of the season, even before netting 44 points — the third highest point total in the country this season — in a Friday night loss to Michigan.
He also has had at least eight rebounds in each of the first nine games of the season and has shown vast improvement on defense.
“Garza is a very talented ballplayer,’’ Michigan coach Juwan Howard said after his team had survived Garza’s record-breaking onslaught. “Very crafty in the low block, very smart in how he uses angles, excellent footwork, can shoot the ball from outside. We knew we would have our hands full with Garza.’’
The 6-10 Oturu, who will oppose Garza on Monday in Iowa City, has taken a similar step forward this season after being a secondary consideration in the Gophers’ plans a year ago.
He ranks second in the Big Ten in scoring, rebounding, blocked shots and field goal percentage.
You have free articles remaining.
“Obviously, with Jordan Murphy leaving, he was such a huge part of their offense, (Oturu) definitely has stepped up to that role,’’ Garza said. “I played against him in high school and I knew he was going to be really good in college. It’s no surprise there for me. I think he’s a really talented player.’’
But the list doesn’t stop there.
A majority of the teams in the league have a post player who is close to averaging a double-double in points and rebounds so far this season.
Teske, a 7-1 senior who scored 16 points in Michigan’s win over Iowa on Friday, has increased his productivity with every season and was named the MVP of the recent Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
Penn State’s Mike Watkins is among the top five shot blockers in the country as well as a consistent scorer and rebounder.
Wisconsin’s 6-10 Nate Reuvers has stepped forward as the Badgers’ top offensive threat this season and is third in the league in blocked shots.
Ohio State’s Wesson, Michigan State’s Tillman and Purdue’s Matt Haarms have been good post players in the league for some time and have continued that this season.
Maryland’s Jalen Smith, who is more of a power forward than a center, has taken a step forward after opting not to stay in the NBA draft last spring.
Northwestern’s Pete Nance has emerged as perhaps the Wildcats’ best player after starting only one game a year ago.
Then there are the new kids on the low block.
Indiana freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis is among the top 10 scorers and rebounders in the Big Ten while leading the conference in field goal percentage. And Illinois’ 7-foot, 290-pound freshman Kofi Cockburn has flashed a scary upside while averaging 16 points per game and leading the league in rebounding.
Garza knows that Friday’s clash with Teske and Monday’s battle with Oturu are only the beginning of a season-long gauntlet through some of the top bigs in the country.
“That’s what’s fun about being part of this league,’’ he said. “It’s kind of why I signed up for it, choosing to play in the Big Ten, just because you’re going to have that competition every night. That’s just going to make you better. You get better playing against the best.’’