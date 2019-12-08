Big Ten has more than its share of bigs this season

IOWA CITY — Two dominant big men will be on the court going head-to-head Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Of course, you probably are going to be able to say that about almost every Big Ten basketball game this season.

In a league that has been dominated by guards in recent seasons and in an era in which many teams employ four guards on the court at the same time, the Big Ten suddenly is loaded with high quality centers, perhaps more so than at any time in its history.

“It’s interesting if you think about it, because so many teams are going small,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “But there are some really good bigs in this league, all of whom can score. They're not just rebounders and defenders. They do that, too, but they can score.’’

Luka Garza is well aware of that. Iowa’s 6-foot-11 junior center may watch more games on television than any player in the Big Ten so he’s very familiar with all the gifted giants he’s going to battle between now and March.

“It’s a high-powered center league,’’ Garza said, “when you’ve got (Daniel) Oturu in Minnesota just doing an incredible job, you’ve got Kaleb Wesson, (Jon) Teske, (Xavier) Tillman. Everyone seems to have one center who is really good.’’