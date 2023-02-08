There is a blueprint for what the Iowa women’s basketball team hopes to accomplish Thursday.

The fifth-ranked Hawkeyes take on Big Ten leader and second-ranked Indiana in a 5:30 p.m. road test that has a familiar look to Iowa.

For the Hawkeyes, it’s a been-there-done-that situation.

Iowa has already beaten one second-ranked team on its home court this season, winning at second-ranked Ohio State 83-72 on Jan. 23.

The loss was the first of the season for the Buckeyes and it has the Hawkeyes prepared for their next challenge.

“As coach (Lisa) Bluder always says, whenever you do hard things that prepares you for more hard things," senior guard Kate Martin said. “That road win against Ohio State, I think that instills a lot of confidence before and we can do it again."

Bluder expects her team to draw on that experience against the Hoosiers, who have just one blemish on their record through 23 games and have won 10 straight since dropping an 83-78 game at Michigan State on Dec. 29.

“Anything you can use to boost your team’s confidence, you have to use that," Bluder said. “We went in and beat an undefeated team on its home court and they were ranked number two at the time. It’s kind of ironic that here we are facing the second team this year that’s ranked number two on their home court."

The match-up between two teams ranked in the top five nationally is a first in the Big Ten in three decades. The last time in happened was on March 7, 1993 when fourth-ranked Ohio State topped second-ranked Iowa, 72-60.

The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers are no strangers. They met three times a year ago, including in the championship game in the Big Ten tourney and Iowa won all three games.

This year’s Hoosiers are every bit as deep as the Buckeyes and the other two teams currently within three games of first place in the Big Ten standings, Maryland and Michigan.

Like the Hawkeyes with Monika Czinano in the middle, coach Teri Moren’s team features another of the Big Ten’s premier post players in Mackenzie Holmes, a senior who averages 22 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 69.6% from the field.

The difference between this year’s Indiana team can be found in the backcourt.

Moren addressed a lack of consistent perimeter scoring during the offseason, adding Oregon transfer Sydney Parrish and Sara Scalia, a three-year starter at Minnesota, to the Hoosiers’ roster through the transfer portal to complement sixth-year senior Grace Berger.

They combine to average 33.4 points game and have helped Indiana shoot 36.1% from 3-point range, the fourth-best percentage in the Big Ten right behind Iowa’s 36.4% touch from behind the arc.

“People are having to guard them differently because of the way they shoot it from the perimeter," Bluder said. “And that has opened things up for Holmes inside. It’s a good all-around team."

It’s the type of challenge Bluder welcomes for the Hawkeyes (19-4, 11-1 Big Ten), who are looking to add to their own eight-game win streak in the first of two late-season meetings against the Hoosiers.

She doesn’t even mind a hostile environment, saying that seems to energize a veteran Iowa team led by guard Caitlin Clark, who is currently second nationally with averages of 27.6 points and 8.2 assists per game.

“I think this team really enjoys it," Bluder said. “I think they have gotten used to playing in loud environments at home in Carver and the hostile environment, people yelling at you and stuff, sometimes I think with Caitlin that can bring out the best in her so that might not be a bad thing."

Martin agrees.

“We love it," she said. "We feed off of that."